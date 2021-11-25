Whanganui hosts 12th annual St Johns Club River City Speed Skating Tour this weekend

The 12th annual St Johns Club River City Speed Skating Tour kicking off on the Kowhai Park circuit in Whanganui this weekend, again caters for all age groups. Photo / Lewis Gardner A_281120WCLGSSkate-2.JPG

The speed skating division of the Wanganui Roller Sports Club will host the 12th annual St John's Club River City Speed Skating Tour this weekend.

Skaters from across the country are entered for the event, which will feature the traditional four stages at Kowhai Park, beginning with time trials starting around 9.30am on Saturday then three race stages through to about 2pm.

Kowhai Park is open to visitors and the public, who are welcome and watch the action, but please note gate entry to the park is through the Riverland Family Park entrance only as the main gate to the park will be closed.

Outdoor skating continues on Saturday evening with two stages at the Mitre 10 Mega carpark at about 6.30pm.

On Sunday morning there will be the final two stages on the fast indoor track at Jubilee Stadium, along with a special fun stage for prizes. This gets underway at 9.30am.

The public is welcome to watch all stages with no charge, although club spokesman Scott Morpeth warned visitors to be mindful of the current Covid-19 alert level regulations.

The tour has been a traditional lead-up event to the National Speed Skating Championships, which was to have been held in Timaru toward the end of the year. However, Morpeth said the nationals have been cancelled this year because of uncertainties around alert levels.