Whanganui club rugby: Kaierau battle serious injury issues as they enter semifinal rugby territory against Taihape

The big question facing Kaierau on the eve of Premier semifinal rugby, is who will pass medical muster for the match against Taihape? Photo / Lewis Gardner

Unable to say conclusively who will be wearing the jerseys to their left or their right, the Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau players will look to one man as they try to beat the odds at Memorial Park tomorrow.

Having lost an entire XV to injury at various stages of their Tasman Tanning Premier campaign, and coming off a 24-3 loss to Byford's Readimix Taihape at the Country Club, Kaierau will delay naming their final 22 until as late as possible, hoping to get their walking wounded on the field in the semifinal rematch.

"Everyone's out there to have a real go to be fit this weekend. We'll give them as much chance as we can," said coach Carl Gibson.

After having to revert to Golden Oldies scrums when both hookers and a prop were injured last Saturday, Kaierau get representative player Joe Edwards back, while Jack van Bussel's banged-up leg has recovered enough.

Having played his first Premier game since 2015, Josh Edwards remains in the halfback frame if Cameron Davies can't play, while Ethan Robinson's hurt back continues to be monitored.

"[The results] go back to zero and we'll go out as a proud club and leave nothing to wonder."

While Joe Edwards and Robinson have shared the captaincy this season, Gibson may keep the role with indomitable lock Josh Lane, who took charge last weekend.

"He leads by example, by what he does, which is the best way."

The coach admits with player positions being so up in the air, it is difficult to plan their structure and attacking lines.

"We just go back to Ace – he's the key man there, he'll just do what he always does."

At 39 years old, club legend Ace Malo has continued to soldier on, with his son Ezra having joined him in the team this year.

Able to play anywhere from halfback to fullback, he has been Kaierau's guiding light for a decade, including some very lean years, and is respected by all clubs.

"He's about playing as good as anyone in that team, I thought he was their best player last week," said Taihape coach Tom Wells.

Wells had the luxury last Saturday to rest his first five Dane Whale, so he could be fully ready to rejoin the starting XV alongside brothers Luke and Ben, and all three Hay-Horton siblings in Hadlee, Slade and Peter-Travis.

Wells has touted prop Hadlee Hay-Horton and utility back Tyler Rogers-Holden as probably his two best players every week, while it is Ben Whale who will receive the Premier MVP award, following an outstanding season at No 8 since coming home from England.

"It's good reward for him, he'll be pumped for that."

Taihape are hosting only their second home Premier semifinal, and with a good crowd expected, Wells will want his in-form side to deliver the goods.

"Just a chance for us to put on a display. Hopefully reward them for travelling with us, since 2016 basically."