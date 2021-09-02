Wanganui Jockey Club's spring thoroughbred gallops go ahead with public excluded

The Wanganui racecourse will appear desolate for a raceday tomorrow when the traditional spring race meeting is run behind closed doors under strict Alert Level 3 protocols. Photo / File A_281117WCBRCFun07.JPG

Racing returns from full Covid-19 lockdown to be staged behind closed doors to all areas of the country operating under strict alert level 3 protocols.

The public is excluded from all race meetings under level 3, including Friday-night greyhound action at Hatrick Raceway this evening and next door at the Wanganui Jockey Club's traditional spring thoroughbred gallops fixture on Saturday.

Essential race meeting staff and trainers are allowed on course under level 3 restrictions and with no betting facilities in action at the tracks or TABs, all wagering must be done online.

The usual social distancing and personal hygiene are to be observed on course during the events, and the wearing of masks is mandatory.

It will be the second time this spring that race meetings have been held behind closed doors after last year's fixture was raced without the public, also because of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the 15-race Wanganui Greyhound Racing Club's card at Hatrick Raceway on Wednesday was abandoned because no veterinarian was available to work on course under level 3.

"Following notification from the Racing Industry Board (RIB) on Tuesday afternoon, GRNZ and the club pursued all avenues to obtain the services of a vet, but came to nothing," GRNZ racing operations and welfare manager Michael Dore said.

The priority then was to secure a vet for the Friday-night action at Hatrick in Wanganui and Monday racing in Manawatu. With that safely secured racing proceeds at all venues.

Racing begins Hatrick today at 4.41pm with the 12-race programme finishing at 9.13pm, while the Wanganui thoroughbred action kicks off at 12.23pm tomorrow and ends with race eight at 4.25pm.