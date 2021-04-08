Wanganui East players produced over half the finalists in the Wellington Regional Mixed Doubles petanque champs

Wellington Regional Mixed Doubles Championship Trophy winners were Sheryl Parslow (right) and Dene Futcher from the Wanganui East Club petanque adjunct. Photo / Supplied

Wellington Regional Mixed Doubles Championship Trophy winners were Sheryl Parslow (right) and Dene Futcher from the Wanganui East Club petanque adjunct. Photo / Supplied

A team of 23 Wanganui East Club petanque players produced five of the eight finalists to fight out classes in the third annual Wellington Regional Mixed Doubles Championships.

Played at the Manawatu Petanque Club on Saturday, March 27, 32 teams competed with Wanganui East featuring 36 per cent of the number, possibly the largest representation from a single club at a regional tournament.

Only one team managed to win all four of their qualifying games. Thirteen teams won three, with six missing out on qualifying for the top section due to their points differential.

The best performance from the Wanganui East contingent was Sheryl Parslow and Dene Futcher winning the Trophy final.

After a close start, Parslow and Futcher managed to pull away on the scoreboard to eventually win 13-8.

Teammates Mary and Rawiri Nicholls were runners-up in the Plate, while Wendy Lawson and Dexter Farrell from Wanganui East finished second in the Bowl.

The Spoon final was an all Wanganui East affair with Yvonne and Tony Futcher beating clubmates Te Wai Haa Rangi Bodley-Amoroa and Mataamua Biddle-Amoroa-Nicholls.