The prestigious and age-old Mitchell Shield Trophy has proud new owners for the next rowing season

The 2021 winners of the Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club's age-old Mitchell Shield Trophy, Evie Roy (left), Ally Bennett, Daniel McSweeney, Robyn van Dyke and Amelie Willis. Photo / Supplied

The prestigious, age-old Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club's Mitchell Shield Trophy has been won this year by a largely inexperienced coxed quadruple crew.

Over recent seasons the club has reinstated internal club racing for the Mitchell Shield Trophy, which was first contested in 1891. It was the first Aramoho-based Whanganui River race for the then newly established Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club and which attracted large crowds at the time.



Originally, the trophy was contested by coxed fours, and was considered extremely prestigious as rowing clubs were focused on supporting local activities.



The AWRC now races for the Mitchell Shield in coxed quadruple boats, and include at least one novice sculler in the boat. This gives an introduction to racing to new entrants including coxswains.



Ten crews raced off in heats during an open day on Saturday and the final was contested by five crews.



Club president Tom Monaghan welcomed the athletes, parents and families to the event, especially those from Rangitikei College who have taken up rowing for the first time this season. He commented on the enthusiastic competition and the support for the occasion.



AWRC patron Allan Luff, who also took part in the racing, presented the trophy to the winning crew.



The winning crew consisted of Evie Roy (a second-year rower from Whanganui High School), Ally Bennett (who has recently returned to Whanganui from Wellington), Daniel McSweeny (who has joined the club having previously been part of the successful North Shore Club and Westlake Boys Rowing crews), Robyn van Dyke (a novice rower from Rangitikei College) and Amelie Willis (a novice coxswain from Whanganui High School) who steered the combination to victory.