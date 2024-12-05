“We’ll be trucking through trying to get this regatta through in a really timely manner and uninterrupted if we can, but there is a back-up plan,” Baker-Hogan said.

Gus Scott, one of the event managers, hoped the weather remained kind so rowers could test themselves.

“If we can get the whole event off without the interruption of the weather and all our kids and senior rowers can get some competitive races each, it’s a stepping stone for everyone towards either club nationals or New Zealand secondary schools,” he said.

Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club claimed the Jury Cup last year in emphatic fashion despite the early finish.

Whanganui Rowing Association has incorporated cash prizes for the first time as extra motivation. Each race winner will take $5, second $3 and third $1, and $100 is up for grabs in four races.

The number of entries is up this year – after 376 competitors last year, the regatta is set for 458 this time around.

Scott said the entry numbers were at their peak before the 2015 Whanganui floods, but the association was working hard to build numbers again.

“Since the 2015 flood, a lot of people have been turned off by the inability to access the river, but we’ve worked hard with iwi and councils to improve the boat park area,” he said.

“It may be helping us with our entry numbers to try and get back to where we once were.”

Scott said New Zealand’s international rowing success was a catalyst for more entries.

“The year after Olympics when rowing’s just won three or four medals, there is often a pick-up of young people,” he said.

Baker-Hogan hoped the Jury Cup Regatta would expand in the coming years.

“It’s open to the whole of New Zealand. We definitely would love to see, and think we can entice, the likes of Waikato, Cambridge and some Auckland clubs.

“As a place does better competitively and they see they run good events, it helps draw people here more – we’re on the precipice of growing this regatta to 500-plus rowers.”

Baker-Hogan said the event could elevate Whanganui’s chances of being the location for bigger regattas.

“Lake Ruataniwha and Lake Karāpiro are really the only other 2km races in the country but what we’ve got here, we’re pretty confident in saying it’s the third-best waterway in the country.”