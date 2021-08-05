Steelform Whanganui have the chance to iron a few more kinks out at Cooks Gardens on Saturday

Craig Clare's late withdrawal from last weekend's 53-5 workout against Taranaki Development XV allowed his playmaking role to be shared around. Photo / File

A strong full-day camp will help Steelform Whanganui iron out the kinks as they prepare to face a likely very strong Hawke's Bay Development XV at Cooks Gardens tomorrow.

The new-look lineup has already regained one trophy for the cabinet in 2021 after a convincing 53-5 win over Taranaki Development XV in Hawera brought the Jones Brothers Shield back to Cooks Gardens.

"It wasn't too bad, but a little bit hard to gauge," said coach Jason Caskey, after his side conceded the first try at Hicks Park, then rattled off nine of their own without answer.

"We'll get a lot better idea after Saracens this weekend.

"I don't think we can say we did the basics well – 15 handling errors and 11 poor passes.

"A few boys' hands let them down – snatching at the ball a bit. But that comes with stepping up a level from club rugby.

"But we did some good stuff as well. Our defence was reasonably good, worked hard enough. Can't be too unhappy."

With Craig Clare a late withdrawal, his playmaking roles were shared around with young apprentice player Ezra Malo impressing in the No 15 jersey among the fresh outside backs combination.

New winger Joeli Rauca got a double, while 2020 incumbent Alekesio Vakarorogo also dotted down, as did Highlanders Under 20 player Peceli Malanicagi off the bench.

Second five Ethan Robinson and first five Dane Whale slotted three conversions between them, with Whanganui also getting an automatic seven points for a penalty try.

Hooker Dylan Gallien and openside flanker Ben Whale got tries, as did the experienced reserve midfielder Timoci Seruwalu and new reserve prop Gordon Coogan.

Without Jamie Hughes for at least another week, and no Angus Middleton this year, the coveted No7 jersey was shared between Ben Whale and returning veteran Kieran Hussey.

It is a unique situation to be without the two incumbents of recent seasons, who both took over the mantle of the legendary Peter Rowe, yet Caskey felt the covering players did well on Saturday - Whale's linking ability and short pass offloads making him the most viable option.

"Ben might be more of a natural fit as No 7, suits his game a little bit more," said Caskey.

"'Huss is more suited to No 6 – runs hard, defends well."

Incumbent skipper Campbell Hart attended training on Tuesday but is still not quite ready to return, although in better news, midfield back Josaia Bogileka should be good for a run tomorrow.

Aside from the handling errors, Whanganui's discipline was solid in Hawera, but against a likely strong set-piece from Hawke's Bay, more cool heads will be needed in the furnace.

"They'll be pretty well organised and pretty quick as well," said Caskey.

"They'll put us under pressure, we'll have to work hard, especially our loose forwards."

After not always being able to train on Cooks Gardens, which was sodden from the recent rain and pretty cut up on WRFU Club Finals day, Whanganui would love a dry track to try to open the ball up.

Against Hawke's Bay's 2nd XV, previously called Saracens, Whanganui have manufactured a pretty good record, winning the now-annual fixtures from 2015-17 and 2019.

They lost in 2018, and then last year faced a squad getting the trickle-down benefits of a very strong Hawke's Bay Magpies season – beating Whanganui 36-12 in Napier.

That side contained several players who were part of an excellent 2020 Magpies campaign, winning and retaining the Ranfurly Shield, then claiming the Bunnings NPC Championship to earn promotion to the Premiership.

Unlike 2020, Whanganui do not have a large list of unavailable players and will be coming off a full day's camp at Cooks Gardens today to make their preparations.

Kickoff is 2.30pm tomorrow.