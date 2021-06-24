Sporting exchange between Whanganui Collegiate and Scots College makes history

In the closest encounter of the day, hosts Whanganui Collegiate School held off Scots College 40-37 in the senior A netball during the first ever sporting exchange between the two institutions featuring females. Photo / Supplied 240621WCSup03.JPG

A small piece of history was made on Wednesday when Whanganui Collegiate School hosted a Scots College sporting exchange.

The Scots College Girls made the trip up from Wellington to compete against the WCS Girls in the first interschool sports exchange between the two featuring females.

"Although the two schools have a fairly long history of interschool fixtures, these, of course, were boys only exchanges that included cricket, tennis, rugby, and hockey," WCS director of sport Barry Touzel said.

"At the start of 2020 Scots College became coeducational. It was a wonderful day of girl's team sports with the weather playing along. On this historic occasion, however, WCS teams were too strong across the various codes."



Scores at a glance

Hockey Girls 1st XI WCS 14 Scots College 0

Football 1st XI WCS 4 Scots 1

Senior A Netball WCS 40 Scots 37

Junior A Netball WCS 40 Scots 3