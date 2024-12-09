Advertisement
Speedway: Midgets bring the sizzle to Oceanview in Whanganui

By Tony Stuart
Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read
1NZ Brad Mosen in action at the Dewtec North Island Midget Championship at Oceanview. Photo / Contact High Photography

Fans at Fast Lane Spares Oceanview Family Speedway were treated to some electrifying midget racing.

The Dewtec North Island Midget Championship had promised fast, exciting racing around the tight Whanganui circuit on Saturday night, and that promise was delivered.

Though David almost slayed Goliath, it was two-time New Zealand champion Brad Mosen who prevailed in the 25-lap championship race.

Grid positions for the final were determined on points gained from heat races, with wins in the four heats going to Terrence Dorrell, Brent Huijs, Mosen and current 3NZ Mitch Fabish.

On a track that got faster after sunset after a warm and windy day, Mosen broke Duane Hickman’s 2019 lap record with a 14.192s lap in the third heat, only to have Fabish go even quicker in the final heat with 14.185s.

Mosen started the championship race from pole position, but it was Huijs who got the initial jump, leading the first seven laps before his brakes began to fade.

Mosen took the lead but, after a restart, Palmerston North’s Karl McGill gunned the 93P car past Mosen and into the lead.

As the laps counted down, and through several more restarts, McGill held his nerve and resisted everything Mosen threw at him. Then, towards the end of lap 23 and with the white flag beckoning for the final lap, McGill ran fractionally wide through turns three and four.

Champions need only one opportunity and Mosen took his to perfection, making the pass on the pole line and holding on for the final lap to win by 0.79s.

Fabish came home in third place ahead of Aucklander Ben Morrison, Dorrell, Alex Insley and Huijs who can take great confidence from his run early in the race.

It was a race worthy of championship status and a fitting end to a well-run meeting.

But the action did not stop there.

Kaelin Mooney added the West Coast adult ministocks to his resume, holding out Palmerston North’s Caleb Keane in the final heat to win by two points.

Mooney’s night was almost derailed by younger brother Ashton going end for end in their shared car in the youth ministocks when he and Seth Salton came together along the back straight.

The youngest Mooney got impressive airtime before crashing down on to his wheels, leaving the crew with a very fast repair job.

Neither Mooney nor Salton was injured and both continued racing.

Production saloon driver Brent Hackett was another to benefit from the excellent track conditions, becoming the first driver in his class to go under 17s for a lap, recording a time of 16.909s in the final heat.

There was plenty of action in the stockcars with Rick Paul and Codey Wilton (both of Stratford) and Josh Matthews sharing the wins, while in the youth ministocks Harry Jurgens and Kobe Dorn each took two wins.

The Wanganui Stockcar and Speedway Club (WSSC) can take plenty of positives from hosting its first Speedway NZ Midget Championship.

With Auckland’s iconic Western Springs closing at the end of the season, there is one fewer track to host titles and, after the success of Saturday’s meeting, there is no reason WSSC could not bid for further midget championships, including the prestigious New Zealand title.

WSSC life member Mike Johnston described Oceanview as “the little track that could” as they pulled out all the stops to run an outstanding championship event.

More to the point, Oceanview was “the little track that did” this weekend, thanks to an outstanding team effort for which the WSSC can be proud.

