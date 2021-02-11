Putaruru-Tirau proved too strong winning the A/B and C grade divisions of the Kakatahi Polocrosse champs

Jenelle Coxall (left) from the A/B grade winning Putaruru-Tirau team, challenged by Te Mata player Bevan Collins in the final at Macnab Domain at Kaiwhaiki last weekend. Photo / Lewis Gardner

The strong Putaruru-Tirau team proved too dominant winning the A/B grade division at the homecoming of the annual Kakatahi Polocrosse Club's championship on Macnab Domain at Kaiwhaiki last weekend.

Kakatahi club player/spokeswoman Sarah Wills said a good sized crowd turned out on Waitangi Day on Saturday to watch 10 teams battle it for supremacy in the A/B and C grades.

A large slip in the district last year forced the annual event to be moved to Taumarunui, so the 2021 championship last weekend was billed as its homecoming.

"Putaruru-Tirau proved too strong winning both the A/B and C grade divisions with Te Mata and Kakatahi finishing runners-up respectively," Wills said.

"Our star player from Kakatahi, Andy Collins was out injured, unfortunately, but we did have three making their comebacks and they did well. Tamati Butler won the best rider/pony combination in the A/B grade, while Jeffrey Marshall and Kurt Hersey played well.

"Jayden Mataki, at 12, was the best of the C grade."

Wills said a number of "Subbies" also took advantage of the club's offer to teach newcomers more about the game.

"We had seven kids sign up as subbies and they had their own games riding experienced ponies. It was a great weekend all round with the good crowd really enjoying the barbeque and festivities surrounding the championship's homecoming."