Newcomer Brendon Sharratt sets fastest times in Wanganui Harriers events

Competitors racing in the Wanganui Harrier Club's Johnson Memorial event traverse a small creek on the Tayforth Rd farmland course. Photo / Supplied

It was a great turnout for the Wanganui Harrier Club Cross-country Race on May 15.

While it's still quite early in the season there were many runners and walkers competing for the Vaoga Cup Cross-country at a farm property on Tayforth Rd.

The fastest time of the day went to new member Brendon Sharratt, completing the 6.3km in a time of 25min 39sec.

Meanwhile, it was also a good effort by the competitors who participated in the Johnson Memorial event on May 22.



Sharrat again posted the fastest time of the day covering the 8km journey in 31.08mins.



The Wanganui Harrier Club's next event is on Saturday, May 29, at 1.30pm - a Run & Bike, at the clubrooms.

May 15 results

(after handicap times were added):

Vaoga Cup - Neil Mayo 1, Josh Payne 2, Rob Conder 3.

Geelorup Cup - Paula Conder 1, Di Matthews 2, Gai-Marie Smart 3.

Chilton Cup - Alice Quigley 1, Hannah Byam 2.

Black Shield - Aiden Billing 1.

WHC Trophy (Men's Walk) - Peter Monrad 1, Kevin White 2, Darol Pointon 3

WHC Trophy (Women's Walk) - Tracy Richards 1, Margaret Stratford 2, Megan Allen 3.

May 22 results

(after the handicap times were added):

McBeth Trophy – Serenity Barendze 1, Gerardus Barendze 2, Damien Barendze 3

Bayler Cup – Aiden Billing

Shingles Cup – Hannah Byam 1, Alice Quigley 2

Women's Challenge Shield – Gai-Marie Smart 1, Nuala Dunne 2, Kim Whyte 3

Johnston Memorial – Brian Dunne 1, John Quigley 2, Brendon Sharratt 3

Carter Family Trophy (W) – Louise Byam 1, Kate Quigley 2, Margaret Stratford 3

Cheatley Shield – Matthias Pa'a

Carter Family Trophy (M) - Danny Orlowski 1, Mark Kennedy 2, Brian Christie 3