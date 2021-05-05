More than 50 players competed in the Wanganui Croquet Club Closing Day Tournament

Senior winner of the Pam Payne Platter was Malcolm Hutchins and the junior, Dot Thiele at the Wanganui Croquet Club Closing Day Tournament on Saturday. Photo / Supplied 050521WCSup01.JPG

Senior winner of the Pam Payne Platter was Malcolm Hutchins and the junior, Dot Thiele at the Wanganui Croquet Club Closing Day Tournament on Saturday. Photo / Supplied 050521WCSup01.JPG

The Wanganui Croquet Club's Closing Day Tournament on the Victoria Park greens at the weekend featured more than 50 members competing in four games of Progressive Golf Croquet.

Trophies included the Pam Payne Memorial Platters, given by Pam's family and made in kauri by local craftsman, Deon Hazlehurst. Senior winner was Malcolm Hutchins and the junior, Dot Thiele.

Annual trophy winners were:

Top Dog (Male Handicap) R Beaven, Val Mitchell Cup (Ladies Handicap) W Wake, Olly's Shield (Open Handicap) M White, Summer Doubles ( Drawn Handicap) B Perkins and L Beaven, Judy Scott Cup (Handicap Index reduction) P Thiele, Winter Singles Cup N Parker, and the Stephen Wenmoth Memorial Shield (best contribution to club) C Hawkins.

The Club Championship awards were:

Novice (Val Grant Trophy) H Anderson, Junior (Crowley Jug) H Anderson, Intermediate (Symes Tray) T Coxon, Senior (Carver Cup) M Hutchins, and Open (Jill Gay Trophy) P Thiele.