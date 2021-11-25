Marton trainer Fraser Auret has strong two-pronged attack on the Wanganui Cup

Fraser Auret makes the short trek back to his hometown with two strong contenders to take out the Listed Steelform Roofing Group Wanganui Cup on Saturday. Photo / Race Images

Fraser Auret makes the short trek back to his hometown with two strong contenders to take out the Listed Steelform Roofing Group Wanganui Cup on Saturday. Photo / Race Images

Fraser Auret's Marton stable will chase black-type honours on Saturday when Marietta Lane and Uareastar go head-to-head in the Listed Steelform Roofing Group Wanganui Cup (2040m).

This year's running of the cup will be in a highly unusual setting with the current Covid-19 Alert Level rules allowing for a limited number of horse owners and public to attend.

Wanganui Jockey Club operations manager Bret Field said a limited number of pre-booked hospitality packages had sold out quickly in the weeks leading up to the meeting and once the cup field was drawn up, owners of runners were asked to register an interest in attending prior to Saturday.

Everything has now been allocated meaning the race meeting is now effectively closed to the public at large.

Meanwhile, Marietta Lane was unplaced when opening her current campaign, before finishing runner-up in the Listed Feilding Gold Cup (2100m).

"She is going really well and I thought it was a terrific run last time out. She is still obviously on the way up as that was only her second run and she's come on really nicely again," Auret said.

"She is lightly raced and she does hold nominations for the Wellington Cup (Gr.3, 3200m) and the Auckland Cup (Gr.2, 3200m) and, at this stage, the focus is certainly on getting her to the Wellington Cup.

"She's been slow to strengthen and a late-starter, she's only now a furnished horse and typical of some of the Zeds and does prefer good ground. She has copped a bit of weight (58.5kg), but her form probably warrants that."

Also nominated for the Trentham and Ellerslie staying features is Uareastar, who will similarly go third-up into the Wanganui Cup off the back of an open handicap fourth over 1550m at Awapuni.

"I thought her last run was better than it looked, it was never going to suit her being back on the inside with her racing style," Auret said.

"She will derive benefit from the fact that the other mare cops the weight and she'll get in at 54kg. She is a very progressive type as well."

Auret will also have three other lower-grade representatives on the Wanganui undercard.

"We've got Exquisite Pearl going in the Rating 65 2040m (Loaders Wanganui) race and she trialled up really well last week and should go a good race," he said.

"We've also got Trifolium and Little Wing in the Rating 65 (Sound Electrical) over 1340m and they've also both done well." – NZ Racing Desk