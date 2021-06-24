Marist Celtic seniors have the chance to improve even further if they beat Marton tomorrow

Tomorrow's Marist Celtic versus Marton Whanganui senior rugby clash is pivotal to the season outcome. Photo / Getty Images

While the limelight of Tasman Tanning Senior was at Ratana Pa last weekend, a match of equal importance was slogged out in the mud of Spriggens Park.

Ali Arc Logistics-DNA Kennel Marist Celtic won the derby with Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau 19-5, thereby leap-frogging them into third place and building a gap on the teams sitting fifth and sixth with two games remaining.

Finalists last season, where the only team to beat them narrowly was Harvey Round Motors Ratana twice, it is so typical for Celtic to always be near the top, consistently making the playoffs, only to run into the buzzsaw of any given year – be it a Kelso Hunterville, Ratana, Settler's Honey Ngamatapouri or the then-strong Speirs Food Marton.

Celtic meet the current iteration of Marton at their domain this Saturday, getting a chance to be the fourth owner of the Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield in as many weeks, after Marton upset Utiku Old Boys 29-19 in Taihape.

"We've been kind of just tracking under the radar," said Celtic coach Duane Brown.

"With Marton this week, we're not looking at it as a Shield game, it's do the job and make the semis.

"If you don't scramble on D, they'll hurt you."

Having lost nine players from last year's campaign to injuries or promotion into their club's Premier squad, Saturday's win over Kaierau was a great display of character on an afternoon where mud-covered forwards struggled to distinguish friend from foe.

"If they're running the other way, you had to tackle them," said Brown.

"It sure was pretty muddy alright; it rained the whole 80 minutes.

"Physical first half, Kaierau probably had most of the ball. If you count how many times we made it into their half, it was probably two.

"Defence won the game, at the end of the day."

Scoreless at halftime, Marist knew the first team to register points would set the tone, and it was lock Caleb "Maps" Jones – nicknamed because he gets lost before trainings – who scored off a pick-and go.

Another Jones bust saw workhorse veteran Ross Pui toe the ball ahead to score, and then talented halfback Kobe Millar, who debuted for Celtic alongside his father last year, dotted down to make them safe.

The Senior draw is:

June 26, 1pm kickoffs (times subject to change): Taihape vs Pirates, Memorial Park 1; Marton vs Celtic, Marton Park; Hunterville vs Buffalos, Hunterville Domain; Kaierau vs Utiku Old Boys, Country Club; Counties vs Ratana, McNab Domain; Ruapehu vs Border, Rochfort Park.