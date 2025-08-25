Strong was thrilled to have completed the project and to have had himself, Cronin and Stewart contribute to a large portion of the planning and implementation.

“We are very proud as a trust. We’ve done a good job, we controlled it as mainly three [people] because it is too hard to build a building with too many people involved,” Strong said.

“It’s been a very good project in the way that the trust has handled it.”

Whanganui Football Charitable Trust members (from left) Mike Cronin, Bryan Stewart and Trevor Strong in front of the Cosmos Lounge. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

About $1.1m was raised by the trust and the Whanganui community. The trust spent $250,000 of its own money to complete drainage and some trade work.

The concept emerged in 2021, with plans unveiled the following year. Stewart, an architectural designer, drew up the plans for no charge.

Construction work, done by contractor GJ Gardner, began mid-way through 2023, with the project expected to be completed by last November.

Strong said the construction and interior work were completed in June but they had to wait another two months for the council to sign off on the building.

The trust hoped to get plenty of use out of the building in its first few years, with it available to rent for parties, weddings and tournaments.

Strong said it was not just for Whanganui Athletic Football Club or football activities, but “a big win for Whanganui” as a whole.

The facilities will be available when Athletic play Palmerston North United FC on August 30. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

Strong said Whanganui’s football scene was growing, which was perfect timing.

“There’s a lot of people playing football and a lot more than people may think,” Strong said.

Strong said at a recent junior tournament he witnessed an estimated 1000 kids lacing up their boots at Wembley Park.

The success of the Whanganui Athletic first team this season may result in the facility hosting Central League 2 games next season, should the team gain promotion.

The trust is now looking at how parking around Wembley Park, which gets congested on Saturdays, can be improved.

Strong said the trust intended to discuss potential parking upgrades with the council in the future.

Fin Ocheduszko Brown is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.