The new football facility at Whanganui’s Wembley Park is complete after five years of planning and construction.
The two-storeyed facility, located next to the Roly Taylor Stand, is the first major capital project in the park since the 1970s.
Its first chance to be celebrated and overlook a senior matchwill be on August 30 when Whanganui Athletic face Palmerston North United FC in a friendly.
The group behind the project is the Whanganui Football Development Trust whose members, particularly Trevor Strong, Mike Cronin and Bryan Stewart, have dedicated hundreds of hours to getting it over the line.
Strong said the building had a valuation of about $2.4 million and it would be owned by the trust after signing a 30-year lease for the site with Whanganui District Council.