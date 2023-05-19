The team behind the project is (from left) Jarod Walker (GJ Gardner), Mike Cronin, Trevor Strong, Alex Sigley and Bryan Stewart. Photo / Mike Tweed

After three years of planning, the construction of a two-storeyed football facility at Wembley Park is ready to go.

It’s the brainchild of the Whanganui Football Development Trust, headed by Whanganui football stalwarts Trevor Strong and Bryan Stewart.

The pair founded Athletic Cosmos after finishing their careers with the Whanganui Athletic first team.

Strong said the idea for the building came about after inspecting the roof of the current Athletic clubrooms.

“We were going to take the whole roof off and put a new one on and that would have cost $80,000 to $100,000 to fix up.

“Even then, it would still have been a tin shed.

“We just said ‘Right, let’s look at building on the number 1 pitch.”

Then came consultation with the Whanganui District Council and all other Whanganui football clubs.

“This wasn’t about rivalries, this was about infrastructure,” Strong said.

“We’re setting it up for the whole community - junior football, women’s football, everyone.

“Basically, we want to leave something behind for Whanganui.”

The trust has now secured $750,000 for the build through local businesses, the Athletic Club, Four Regions Trust and New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT).

Strong said that meant the project was “three-quarters of the way there” in terms of funding but, in reality, the building’s worth was more like $1.8 million to $2m.

“Bryan [an architectural designer] has done all the drawings for free, we’ve had people donate their time and I’ll do all the electrical and lighting for nothing, so it adds up.

“The guys [GJ Gardner] are building it for very little profit as well. Their head office is behind it because it’s a community project.”

Strong is the managing director of Evolve Lighting and the founder and former owner of Strong Electrical.

Stewart said nothing had been done in the park since the stand at the number 1 pitch was built 40 years ago.

The facility is comprised of two 250sq m levels.

“The changing bays are about the same age, so they’ve passed their use-by date.

“This will be a multi-purpose facility. We’ve got four changing bays, including one for women, and a separate bay for officials.

“It’s the most used park in Whanganui. On Saturday mornings there are thousands of people here, you can’t get a car park.”

The trust would have gone bigger but that would have required the removal of trees and another $1m, Stewart said.

“This is still a big build.

“It’s 500 square metres in total - 250 at the bottom and 250 up top - and 25 metres by 10 metres.

“One of the biggest advantages is being right on the boundary of the park. Play is going to happen right underneath us.”

He said the project would also take care of stormwater issues caused by the neighbouring stand.

On top of the changing bays will be a lounge with hospitality and viewing facilities.

Trustee and project manager Mike Cronin has been a member of the Athletic Club since his junior days, starting out when Strong and Stewart were in the first team.

He said Wembley Park was a second home to all those involved in the project.

“They [Strong and Stewart] have thought long and hard about how we could enhance the facilities for a number of years.

“This is a great example of how we can make the park, and particularly [pitch] number 1, something to be proud of.”

Whanganui Athletic gained promotion to the Central Football League this season. That meant the top teams in New Zealand were travelling to Whanganui, Cronin said.

“It’s been meteoric, really, but we are embracing it and we want to make sure they can establish themselves and keep national league football coming here year after year.

“We want this to be a stadium that those teams would respect.

“Everyone we’ve consulted with - the clubs, Sport Whanganui, council, all the stakeholders in this park- they have all endorsed it. The whole community is behind us.”

The official start date for the build was July 1, with a further nine months to completion, Cronin said.

GJ Gardner Whanganui owner Alex Sigley said it was a pleasure to be chosen for the project and to work alongside the trust.

The company also sponsors Athletic’s junior teams and its first team.

“It’s been humbling to have backing from some of our national suppliers who are supporting Whanganui football,” Sigley said.

“On day dot we’ll be putting up security fencing and then it’s straight into earthworks.

“Hopefully the weather will leave us alone and everything will flow on from there.”

The trust has secured a 30-year lease for the site from the council.

Strong said it was important the trust did not ask for council funding to complete the project.

“We want them to put money into the grounds, the whole area, so we don’t want to tap them for anything.

“It’s about looking after Whanganui football all around.

“We’ve got the lease, we’ve got the consent, we’ve got the contractor and we’ve got the funding. Let’s get into it.”

Whanganui Athletic hosts Miramar Rangers at Wembley Park on Saturday, May 20. The game kicks off at 2.30pm.