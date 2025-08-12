Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Football: Whanganui Athletic coach thrilled with Western Premiership title-winning season

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Whanganui Athletic Football Club won the 2025 YORB Western Premiership after a 5-0 win against New Plymouth FC Western in the final game.

Whanganui Athletic Football Club won the 2025 YORB Western Premiership after a 5-0 win against New Plymouth FC Western in the final game.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Football team GJ Gardner Homes Whanganui Athletic have been crowned champions of the 2025 YORB Western Premiership after an emphatic victory in the final game of the season.

Athletic beat New Plymouth Physiotherapy FC Western 5-0 at Wembley Park on August 9 to solidify their position at the top of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save