Football team GJ Gardner Homes Whanganui Athletic have been crowned champions of the 2025 YORB Western Premiership after an emphatic victory in the final game of the season.

Athletic beat New Plymouth Physiotherapy FC Western 5-0 at Wembley Park on August 9 to solidify their position at the top of the league on 40 points – three points above second-placed Levin AFC.

Athletic head coach Aaron Folan said the result was the perfect way to end a positive season, making up for the 2-1 loss the week before to New Plymouth High School First XI.

“After losing last week, it came as a bit of a shock to the system as we thought we were going to go up and win the title up there but it kind of set us back and gave us a reality check,” Folan said.

“Coming into this game and at training all week, all the focus was on us and making sure we put a good performance on.