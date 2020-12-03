Injury to the early favourite puts kennelmate into contention for Hatrick Group 1

Hot Group 1 Friday night action forecast for Hatrick Raceway tonight.

Expect the Lisa Cole-trained early TAB $10 final field quote offered for the trap-one drawn Big Time Izzy to crash in for this evening's $45,000 Kayana, Property Brokers Spion Rose final over 520m at Group 1 level.

The market move will follow the injury-enforced scratching of her kennelmate and early $2.40 race favourite Bigtime Cooper.

"Cooper pulled up sore from his heat (30.31s win) and we have run out of time to get him right," Brendon Cole advised.

Big Time Izzy comfortably strode to her heat win in a tidy 30.08s and using those same pace-making tactics from her kind draw can see her attempting an all-the-way win.

"She went terrific in her heat and she's more than capable of leading throughout," Cole said.

Another kennelmate, Big Time Harley, skipped through his heat assignment in a slick 29.92s, but his claims on this event lengthened after being allocated trap-six.

"He doesn't have the early pace others have to clear early traffic, although if he can secure gaps at the right time, then yes he can win it," Cole added.

The New Zealand Cup finalist Jilliby Litsa (reserve) is now likely to occupy the vacated two-trap.

"She has no option but to jump straight onto the pace. She can run out a strong 520m," Cole suggested.

Ozzie fell in the New Zealand Cup when he started favourite for Canterbury trainer Daniel Lane. He was sound in delivering his 30.36s heat win and is expected to be right in the mix from his trap-three draw.

A likely improver from his track debut outing will be Zipping Sheldon, for Craig Roberts. He gamely chased home Big Time Harley, 1.5 lengths behind him, and has been provided with swooping claims from the eight-trap.

He's All Shine won last year's Spion Rose final for his young conditioner Sam Lozell and he'll hop away from the tricky trap-five in an attempt to defend his title.

Beret Girl was a 30.36s heat winner for northern trainer Emma Potts, while local trainer Susie Kite will be delighted her charge, Classic Rapper, makes the final line-up after her 3.75-length heat second to Big Time Izzy.

Lisa Cole-mentored sprinters completely dominated the Group 2, $15,000 Wanganui Toyota Dash For Cash heats by providing the winner from all five of the 305m heats.

Included was last year's winner, the resilient Trojan Hoarse, who nailed his 57th career win via his 17.39s heat win. The biggest obstacle to him in claiming another win here is his sharp 17.25s heat-winning kennelmate Big Time Brie.

"Trojan is a truly professional sprinter, while Brie is an exceptionally fast dog. I would expect whoever leads out to lead all the way," Cole said.

The northern Jared Udy and Denise Cottam-trained dual Group 1-winning sprinter Buddy Boom ran second here last year and showed he's ready for another bold sprint after his head heat second to the 17.47s heat winner, Big Time Fairy.