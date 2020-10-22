Hot field for feature race at Whanganui's Hatrick Raceway on Friday night

Friday night action at the Wanganui greyhound meeting at Hatrick Raceway promises to be fast and furious.

It's a rather hot-looking open class field assembled for this evening's feature 520m event (race 9). Included are three of the Lisa Cole-trained finalists from last Sunday's Manukau-hosted $30,000 Waterloo Cup.

Bigtime Cooper set up the pace in that 527m Group 1 decider before battling during the run home to finish a two-length second. He has drawn to adopt his pace-making tactics from the ace-trap this evening.

Big Time Harley rocketed home late on Sunday, missing by a rapidly decreasing half-length margin. Drawing out in trap-eight for this event has harmed his claims, however he is expected to unleash strongly late at the business end.

Nova Willow was never in contention from the eight-trap in the Waterloo Cup, settling back and staying back in the field. She is another who is normally sighted strongly completing her work.

The recent Wanganui Cup winner, Big Time Lantao, looms as a major prospect, owing to her sharp early pace. She was cut back late in a strong Auckland 527m field last Sunday and she can use her pace to telling effect from her handy trap-two draw here.

Bigtime Bruno returns to the open class chasing ranks here, after his bold 30.67s C4 Friday 520m win. A minor portion of the stake looks best for him here.

The fourth of the Cole-mentored Waterloo Cup finalists, Big Time Anton, makes his staying debut in the following event over 645m.

His racing style certainly suggests he will enjoy racing over the longer distances as he's generally slow during the early rush from where he mounts a sustained finish in his 520m assignments.

Trojan Hoarse is taking over the mantle from his former kennelmate, the now-retired Sir Duggie, of being a resilient sprinter.

Cole prepared him to land his 51st career win when he dashed to his sharp 18.22s win in last Sunday's feature Manukau 318m sprint.

He can add to the tidy $184,133 stakes he has so far accumulated from his handy trap-two draw in the open class 305m dash here (race 5).

Kennelmate Big Time Jonie finished third to Trojan Hoarse in Auckland and securing the one-trap here has enhanced his claims back here.

Big Time Billie is in solid current sprinting form, while the locally Fred Kite-trained Sedgebrook Lover can spice up the minor combos from his trap-eight draw where he is presented with swooping claims.