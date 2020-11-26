Greyhounds: Friday night racing at Hatrick an evening for purists

A night of group race action will decide next week's feature race fields at Hatrick Raceway.

It's an evening of racing for greyhound purists at Hatrick. Ten races at Group race level will decide the finalists for next Friday's huge evening of feature chasing action.

The five Group 1 Kayana, Property Brokers Spion Rose Cup heats (races 7-11) present a fascinating set of fields as greyhounds from throughout the country chase after final field positions for the $45,000 final.

Meanwhile, the straight-out speed merchants will skip over the 305m sprint to secure places for their $15,000 Wanganui Toyota Dash For Cash final when contesting their five heats (races 2-6) at Group 2 level.

As expected, Lisa Cole has a huge sprinkling of contenders from her powerful kennel contesting all heats.

In the first Spion Rose heat, last Friday's strong finishing 30.17s 520m winner Big Time Baby will be joined by Big Time Seth.

Also lining up in this heat is the Sam Lozell-prepared Spion Rose winner from last year, He's All Shine.

The dual Group 1 winner and Wanganui Cup runner-up Leonard Bale contests the second heat for Canterbury conditioner Craig Roberts.

Cole will be looking to advance the nicely drawn pair Big Time Izzy and Big Time Vegas from this heat.

Big Time Frankie is backing up from his bold 26.21s Tuesday Manawatu 457m win from the ace-trap in heat three.

The Daniel Lane, Canterbury-prepared Ozzie endured a luckless NZ Cup outing when he fell. He's smart enough to feature in this heat.

Big Time Lantao won the recently held Wanganui Cup for Cole and he is joined by his kennel mate Big Time Harley in the fourth heat, while Zipping Sarah will be looking to provide her trainer Angela Turnwald with a finalist.

It promises to be a cracking final heat which features the electric starting Bigtime Cooper, who delivered a slick first 520m sectional last Friday.

Karen Walsh lined up Thrilling Izzy at Manukau on Sunday where she ran a searing 29.99s for her 527m assignment.

The Dave and Jean Fahey-mentored NZ Cup runner-up Opawa Nat adds depth to this heat as does the known strong finishing Roberts-trained Uthor Bale.

The low-flying Trojan Hoarse begins his Dash For Cash defence in the first heat. He clocked up career win number 56 last week after he convincingly won the $30,000 Galaxy Sprint at Addington on NZ Cup night.

The northern Jared Udy and Denise Cottam-prepared Buddy Boom finished second last year and this dual Group 1 winner stylishly bounced back into winning form via his sharp Manukau 18.20s Sunday 318m win. He will contest the third heat.