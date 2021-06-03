Greyhound racing: Jilliby Litsa shooting for a hat-trick at Hatrick from box one

Yet more exciting Friday night action is booked for Hatrick Raceway this week.

Jilliby Litsa is fair flying at the moment, and she is poised to make it a hat-trick of Friday open class 520m victories at Hatrick this evening.

Sheer pace from the Lisa Cole-prepared bitch has seen her crack the 30-second 520m barrier in those wins with last week's effort stopping the clock in a swift 29.69s, which brought up the 700th training success from the Cole kennel for the current season.

Cole has also set a new stake-earning record for a season with the Palmerston North-based team banking $2,227,399 prior to Wednesday's racing. That figure is just on $10,000 more than last season's stakes record, which came from 925 winners.

Jilliby Litsa continues to be treated kindly with her box draws – she will exit from the one-trap this evening (race 9).

Adding intrigue to the field is the return to Hatrick of the slick chaser Bigtime Cooper. Cole recently returned him to racing following a six-month injury break, showing that he retains his ability as seen by his resuming pair of thirds and his bold 23.08s Manawatu 410m win.

He is required to hop away from trap six which shouldn't faze him, providing he uses his quick early pace.

Big Time Lantao kicked on stoutly for her third last week and another solid effort can be expected from her this evening.

Big Time Mac brings race fitness into this event following his recent 660m and 650m assignments. His litter sister and kennelmate Big Time Baby should be approaching race fitness having recently resumed racing following an extended spell.

There are two-open class 305m sprints on the card with last Friday's 17.78s Cole-trained winner Big Time Ziggy poised to serve up a repeat dose in the first of them (race 5). She is likely to relish racing from trap eight in this dash.

Sparkle Pony has endured traffic-impeded sprints since she stepped up into the open class sprinting ranks. Her lower grade 305m times say that she can feature in this class for her conditioners Gary and Sandra Fredrickson.

Life Is Good is likely to enjoy racing from the one trap for his local trainer, Melissa Olden.

Kelly Lincoln-Papuni has her sprinter Gotcha Murphy humming along sweetly at the moment. Her charge was dive-bombed in the final stride by Big Time Ziggy last week after being involved in a dead heat finish the previous week.

He holds sound claims in the race 6 305m dash from his four-trap draw.