Macpherson said he and fellow women’s coach Alison Cotter conducted a review last year around promoting women’s football within the club - from the most competitive league to having a social team.

There are now three Athletic teams in Whanganui’s Kelly Hiroa Premiership League - Athletic Reserves, Athletic Women and the Lionesses, which is made up of under-18 players.

“It’s been amazing for us because the Lionesses actually won that league,” McPherson said.

“They are undefeated with one game to play - won 10, [drew] one.”

Women’s first team captain Megan O’Connor said they had a great mix this year.

“We’ve got some real talent, especially coming up with the younger girls, then there were the older ones who had experience from previous years of competing at high levels,” she said.

“I always believed we had the potential to get to the top.”

Macpherson said Palmerston North United would play off for a spot in the Central League, which had eight teams.

Athletic’s men’s team were in the Central League in 2023 but were relegated back to Federation League for this season.

O’Connor said the “slip-up” was a 2-1 loss to Moturoa Association Football Club.

“We had plenty of shots on goal, but their keeper had an absolutely amazing game and kept them in it.

“They had a couple of lucky shots that went in, but that’s football. It’s just the way it goes.”

There was a combined Whanganui team in the Federation League for the 2022 season, Macpherson said.

“It was great exposure for the girls, but a lot of them played for their club on the Saturday and then had to step up a level on the Sunday.

“As a club, we thought there needed to be a focus on having a team that didn’t play the day before.”

Macpherson said two players from the City club came to play for Athletic in the Federation League and were regular starters.

His daughter Kate Macpherson was “poached” by Palmerston North Marist, which plays in the Central League, halfway through this season.

“The City coach has been very supportive, he didn’t want to stop them from playing higher football.

“For us, it’s about getting the girls recognised. There’s some awesome talent here in Whanganui.”

O’Connor, 29, said there were currently pathways available for Whanganui female players that were not there when she was younger.

“I remember there being [Whanganui] reps but there were no teams in higher leagues,” she said.

“Now, those younger girls can take the next steps and be seen. I think they can go really far.”

