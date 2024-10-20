Advertisement
Cricket: New-look United defeat Collegiate in Whanganui premier season opener

Property Brokers United started their quest to win a third straight Jurgens Demolition Premier 1 crown with a 116-run victory against Whanganui Collegiate.

United fielded a team with more young players, many from last season’s successful Whanganui High School side, than the one who ended last summer with the Coastal Challenge Cup.

United were under the pump early as Collegiate 1st XI opening bowler Seb Dadic (3-12) skittled most of the top order.

However, incumbent representative captain Greg Smith (123 from 105 balls) picked up where he left off in his Coastal campaign to carry his side towards a strong total, assisted by a few extras from the Collegiate side.

Charlie Mabin (3-45) looked to run Smith out of partners, with United reduced to 142-6 after newcomer Charlie Meredith (22 from 44) was the only batter who could stay with Smith for any length of time.

Smith finished with 15 boundaries and a six before holing out in the deep off Hamish Cranstone.

Brendon Walker (23 from 15) hit two sixes and a four in a brief but exciting innings, then Harry Burroughs (22 from 33) looked to carry on to the end until a miscommunication led to his run-out, after which United’s innings ended with six overs remaining.

Central Districts Under 17 representative Aidan Muir (5-25) removed Collegiate’s dangerman and cleaned up their tail in single figures.

While United put down a couple of catches, they also held on to some screamers – Nick Burroughs, Smith and Meredith the noteworthy examples.

Under pressure at 44-2, Collegiate looked to Connor Rees (43 from 50) to play the crucial top-order innings, striking six boundaries, after United skipper Robbie Power (2-28) had introduced himself and Harry Burroughs (2-17) into the attack to secure the breakthroughs.

Collegiate hoped Mabin (21 off 34) and skipper Rory Nugent-O’Leary could build the next decisive partnership, but Smith made a great low catch off Power to get Mabin.

Nugent-O’Leary followed immediately off Harry Burroughs and then Muir worked through the lower order, with Collegiate losing their last five wickets for 40 runs.

Results, October 19

Jurgens Demolition Premier 1

Property Brokers United 236 (G Smith 123, B Walker 23, C Meredith 22, H Burroughs 22; S Dadic 3-12, C Mabin 3-45) bt Whanganui Collegiate 1st XI 120 (C Rees 43, C Mabin 21; A Muir 5-25, H Burroughs 2-17, R Power 2-28) by 116 runs.

Jurgens Demolition Premier 2 Twenty20

Pool A

Whanganui Renegades 199 (B Heap 25, J Donaldson 24, M Deighton 24, T Tatana 22, N Sherbone 21, R Donaldson 21; Y Kusano-Whetton 2-33) bt Whanganui Schools 71 (J McGregor 15; M Deighton 3-1) by 128 runs.

Property Brokers United T20 119-7 (H Wilkinson-Smith 46, B Whiteman 23no; A Reynolds-Rowe 2-16) lost to Richards Construction Marton Saracens 121-4 (R Smith 52, S Edwards 24) by six wickets.

Whanganui Collegiate 2nd XI 110-2 (O Slade-Jones 34, H Lithgow 31no) lost to Hunterville Hackers 114-2 (A Keogh 38no, S Lambert 31, H Bonnor 20) by eight wickets.

Pool B

Whanganui High School 108-7 (E Toy 29no, R Meredith 21; P Bowman 3-23) bt Kaitoke Knight Riders 102 (M Trass 17no, P Bowman 17, D Groube 17; O Butcher 4-17, K Hoekstra 2-25, D Brennan 2-27) by six runs.

Whanganui Collegiate 3rd XI 19 (B Cunningham 5-8, T Westwood 3-1) lost to Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens 23-3 (H Wells 2-11) by seven wickets.

Whanganui Marist 93 (R Tofa 21no; R Hari 3-12, S Nair 2-11, S Tom 2-15, L Varghese 2-17) lost to Wicket Warriors Whanganui 94-3 (L Cherian 25, S Nair 23, S Tom 16no; R Tofa 2-28) by seven wickets.

