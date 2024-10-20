Property Brokers United started their quest to win a third straight Jurgens Demolition Premier 1 crown with a 116-run victory against Whanganui Collegiate.

United fielded a team with more young players, many from last season’s successful Whanganui High School side, than the one who ended last summer with the Coastal Challenge Cup.

United were under the pump early as Collegiate 1st XI opening bowler Seb Dadic (3-12) skittled most of the top order.

However, incumbent representative captain Greg Smith (123 from 105 balls) picked up where he left off in his Coastal campaign to carry his side towards a strong total, assisted by a few extras from the Collegiate side.

Charlie Mabin (3-45) looked to run Smith out of partners, with United reduced to 142-6 after newcomer Charlie Meredith (22 from 44) was the only batter who could stay with Smith for any length of time.