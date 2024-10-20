Smith finished with 15 boundaries and a six before holing out in the deep off Hamish Cranstone.
Brendon Walker (23 from 15) hit two sixes and a four in a brief but exciting innings, then Harry Burroughs (22 from 33) looked to carry on to the end until a miscommunication led to his run-out, after which United’s innings ended with six overs remaining.
Central Districts Under 17 representative Aidan Muir (5-25) removed Collegiate’s dangerman and cleaned up their tail in single figures.
While United put down a couple of catches, they also held on to some screamers – Nick Burroughs, Smith and Meredith the noteworthy examples.
Under pressure at 44-2, Collegiate looked to Connor Rees (43 from 50) to play the crucial top-order innings, striking six boundaries, after United skipper Robbie Power (2-28) had introduced himself and Harry Burroughs (2-17) into the attack to secure the breakthroughs.
Collegiate hoped Mabin (21 off 34) and skipper Rory Nugent-O’Leary could build the next decisive partnership, but Smith made a great low catch off Power to get Mabin.
Nugent-O’Leary followed immediately off Harry Burroughs and then Muir worked through the lower order, with Collegiate losing their last five wickets for 40 runs.
Results, October 19
Jurgens Demolition Premier 1
Property Brokers United 236 (G Smith 123, B Walker 23, C Meredith 22, H Burroughs 22; S Dadic 3-12, C Mabin 3-45) bt Whanganui Collegiate 1st XI 120 (C Rees 43, C Mabin 21; A Muir 5-25, H Burroughs 2-17, R Power 2-28) by 116 runs.
Jurgens Demolition Premier 2 Twenty20
Pool A
Whanganui Renegades 199 (B Heap 25, J Donaldson 24, M Deighton 24, T Tatana 22, N Sherbone 21, R Donaldson 21; Y Kusano-Whetton 2-33) bt Whanganui Schools 71 (J McGregor 15; M Deighton 3-1) by 128 runs.
Property Brokers United T20 119-7 (H Wilkinson-Smith 46, B Whiteman 23no; A Reynolds-Rowe 2-16) lost to Richards Construction Marton Saracens 121-4 (R Smith 52, S Edwards 24) by six wickets.
Whanganui Collegiate 2nd XI 110-2 (O Slade-Jones 34, H Lithgow 31no) lost to Hunterville Hackers 114-2 (A Keogh 38no, S Lambert 31, H Bonnor 20) by eight wickets.
Pool B
Whanganui High School 108-7 (E Toy 29no, R Meredith 21; P Bowman 3-23) bt Kaitoke Knight Riders 102 (M Trass 17no, P Bowman 17, D Groube 17; O Butcher 4-17, K Hoekstra 2-25, D Brennan 2-27) by six runs.
Whanganui Collegiate 3rd XI 19 (B Cunningham 5-8, T Westwood 3-1) lost to Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens 23-3 (H Wells 2-11) by seven wickets.
Whanganui Marist 93 (R Tofa 21no; R Hari 3-12, S Nair 2-11, S Tom 2-15, L Varghese 2-17) lost to Wicket Warriors Whanganui 94-3 (L Cherian 25, S Nair 23, S Tom 16no; R Tofa 2-28) by seven wickets.