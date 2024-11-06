Injuries and a long list of unavailable athletes meant Whanganui was represented by a very small group at the opening round of the Regional League in Hastings at the weekend.
Unsurprisingly, the small, inexperienced team ended at the foot of the men’s table and mid-table fourth in the females.
The in-form Jonathan Maples headed the injury list, missing the opening round as a precautionary measure following a slight training injury six days earlier. Maples was sadly missed in the three sprint races he was scheduled to compete in.
Unlike the heavy rain on this side of the island, the athletes competed in very warm and sunny, if windy, conditions in Hawke’s Bay. The wind rose during the middle period of the programme which mainly affected middle distance runners in the 800m and 1500m, who battled strong winds during that period. Sprinters competed in more favourable conditions with helpful tailwinds.
Juliet McKinlay, a boarder in Year 11 at Whanganui Collegiate School, had a highly successful day. McKinlay does much of her training at Cooks Gardens but is a member of the Palmerston North Club, making a major contribution to her club’s winning performance. McKinlay won three events; long jump (4.36m), triple jump (10.39m) and 100m hurdles (15.45s), was second in the javelin (33.55m) and contributed to wins in the 4 x 100m and 4 x 400m relays. All were with performances not short of the New Zealand junior international representative’s best – a major confidence boost for the season ahead.