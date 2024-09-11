Exactly 23 years ago I wrote my first Insight article after returning from Melbourne as an excited spectator at the IAAF World Finals.
The finals have become today’s Diamond League with this year’s final to be held in Brussels at the weekend.
As I write this week’s article, I reflect that milestones and anniversaries are important and a cause for celebration. Next year sees the centenary of Whanganui Harrier Club, a great cause for celebration with planning well under way. Two years later the Wanganui Athletics Club celebrates its sesquicentennial (150 years), having been founded in 1877, and remains the second oldest athletics club in existence in New Zealand.
Although looking back is important, and the rich past will be celebrated in style by the clubs, there also have been positive moves looking forward to the sporting future for both clubs. Athletes are at the centre of that future as the clubs move closer together. The demanding workload of volunteers, with considerable duplication under the present structure, will also benefit from this future.
My first memory of discussion on this topic goes back to 1981 (43 years ago). I can pinpoint the actual day because on that Saturday (July 25) the New Zealand Cross Country Championships were held on the old Mosston course, and I was one of the many officials drawn from both Wanganui Harrier Club and the Wanganui Athletic and Cycling Club. It was also the day of the infamous Springbok rugby tour match with Waikato, which was abandoned. The tour and the match were obvious topics of conversation of officials between races. Also discussed was how good it would be if the winter and summer clubs could come together to share resources.