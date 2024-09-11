The Mosston conversations became the catalyst for further discussions which led to the first more formal proposal of combining the two clubs. This proposal had looked very promising but was rejected at a subsequent annual general meeting. This rejection did not end the discussion and some years later the merger was all but completed, only to again fall to the final AGM hurdle.

There has always been agreement that joining together has considerable benefits in terms of sharing the workload and resources of the winter and summer branches of the sport in which the clubs have so much in common. It is these common factors and the need to best utilise the hard work of volunteers that has led to the joining of winter clubs in other parts of New Zealand, including within our centre in Palmerston North which merged before the millennium, and much more recently a successful merger in Feilding. Similar joining of clubs has successfully occurred in other regions of New Zealand.

Huge local progress has been made with the agreement that the two clubs should come together which has been adopted at their AGMs. Already we have one point of registration for membership in the sport and athletes compete as Whanganui in major events, avoiding having to transfer at the change of season. The exciting development programme, started in the winter at Victoria Park with Paula Conder, will continue under Conder with the revival of the children’s section of athletics on Monday afternoons from 4.30pm, starting on October 14. Conder and Jodie Brunger from Sport Whanganui organised a parent coaching session at the Whanganui Harrier Club Rooms at Victoria Park on Monday this week.

The Olympic Games, and more recently with the Paralympics culminating in flag bearer Anna Grimaldi’s exciting if unexpected gold in the T47 200m, will hopefully inspire our young, old and disabled to participate and grasp the opportunities the sport provides.

The senior season starts on Tuesday, October 15, the day after the start of the rejuvenated children’s section. There will be an additional session for 10–14-year-olds on Thursdays, starting that same week.

I will highlight the season in next week’s Insight, including our new C programme held at regular intervals through the season which adds a coaching slot for our younger athletes at 6.15pm and some children’s events attached early in the evening to the traditional C programme.

The two traditional clubs look forward to celebrating their significant milestones and sharing resources and initiatives while retaining their rich history.

There has already been a positive start, with registration now through one entry portal with clear links on both club websites avoiding confusion and athletes requiring to transfer or to reregister.

Hopefully, we can finally achieve a coming together of the two historic clubs as a central part of the Wanganui Harrier Club centenary and a prelude to the Athletics Club sesqui in 2027.