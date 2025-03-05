Six Whanganui athletes will travel to Dunedin to join more than 700 others from throughout New Zealand competing at the Jennian Homes Athletics New Zealand Track and Field Championships this weekend.
The group may be smaller than usual but there is genuine quality and podium potential among the athletes who will compete as part of the 35-strong Manawatū/Whanganui Centre (MWA) team.
Jonathan Maples has the strongest credentials of the Whanganui team members. He won back-to-back 400m senior hurdle titles in 2022 and 2023 but, after injury, had to settle for silver last year. Maples returned from surgery just after Christmas and missed a further week of training in early February but travels south in excellent shape following solid competition and training performances.
Maples, who won the Pak’nSave Cooks Classic 400m hurdles by some margin in January, has posted the three fastest times this summer but is aware that in an event as technical as hurdling a lot can go wrong. Recent training has demonstrated considerable success in altering his stride pattern but “the proof of the pudding is in the eating”.
The four-day programme works well for Maples as his major event (400m hurdles) is on Friday (Day 2) which allows him to concentrate on the 400m the next day with a morning heat and, hopefully, a final in the afternoon. Maples, following his 47.57s one lap at the Potts Classic, sits fourth in the rankings. He is scheduled to run the 200m on Sunday, an event in which he will hope for a new personal best and a berth in the final.