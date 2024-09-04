The interviews with New Zealand para-athletes are inspirational and should give cause for thought to our younger reluctant participants. Anna Grimaldi, the New Zealand flag bearer, mentioned how the games changed her for the better and how success had really tested her.

“It made me question whether or not I was good enough; whether I was the type of person that should be winning; or whether or not it was just a fluke.”

At the time of writing, it is still early in the para track and field programme. As mentioned in earlier Insight articles, margins are small at the top level.

Danielle Aitcheson, as world record holder, went into her 200m final as the favourite. In her heat, she looked totally relaxed in setting a new Paralympic record. That record only lasted a few hours with Aitcheson having to settle for silver after a titanic struggle with Y Shi of China with Shi winning by only 0.14s.

Aitcheson displayed wonderful sportsmanship so apparent throughout Paris. Perhaps our paras have a heightened awareness of the hardships they all have experienced on their journeys.

William Stedman missed a long jump medal by only 2cm. Stedman had a foul in the first jump by the smallest of margins and struggled in subsequent rounds and will be frustrated by how close he came to the podium. Stedman put disappointment behind him by winning silver in the T36 400m in a personal best 52.92s. As I finalise this Insight, Anna Grimaldi has just won bronze in the T47 100m in a personal best 12.20s, which was also an area record.

On the other side of the world at the World Junior Championships (under 20) in Lima, Peru, margins have again been small.

New Zealand returned with one medal - a gold from Ethan Olivier in the triple jump and, unlike many events, the margin was not small.

Nineteen-year-old Olivier, a finalist from two years ago, won by 27cm from Karson Gordon (United States) and was 71cm ahead of the bronze medallist Ma Yinlong (China). Olivier equalled his New Zealand national record and set an area under-20 record.

The World Junior Championships have heralded some of the world’s greatest athletes, such as Usain Bolt, and New Zealand past winners have included Dame Valerie Adams, Maddison Lee Wesche and New Zealand Olympic finalist Jacko Gill. Olivier will have gained much from the experience of competing at the Paris Olympics and this could be the start of an exciting track and field career.

Experience is always valuable, especially at junior level. New Zealanders are under the additional disadvantage of competing out of season and, for many of our team, this will be their first time. Most will not have experienced out-of-season training or long travel associated with such overseas events. This makes the setting of personal bests in these circumstances even more commendable.

Five other New Zealand athletes set personal bests. New Zealand’s latest successful shot athlete, Blessing Sefo, made it to the shot final and, although finishing 12th, should be pleased with his 18.96m performance.

Hurdler Talia Van Rooyen ran a personal best in the 100m hurdles and, although she did not progress, returns knowing she produced her best performance at the championships. James McLeay also made the final, setting a personal best (3m 45.12s) in the heats of the 1500m. Boh Richie, although disqualified in the 1500m, put that behind her by reaching the 800m semifinal and breaking with an impressive personal best of 2m 05.89s to finish 14th overall of the 41 entries representing 30 countries.

Sixteen-year-old Madeleine Waddell set New Zealand under-17 and under-18 400m records, breaking Carleen Dillimore’s 1983 record with a 53.96s lap. Waddell may have benefited from some insight on international competition from her parents Rob (rowing) and Sonia (athletics, rowing and cycling).