Whanganui's male team (from left) Samuel Hermann, Oliver Toohey, Damian Hodgson, Thomas Gowan and Oliver Jones all made a major contribution to the improved Whanganui performance at the latest Regional League athletics meeting.

Track and field is clearly alive and well in the lower North Island with a large increase in competitors at the second of three Regional League meetings, held in Palmerston North at the weekend.

There was a significant rise in entries from the opening round in Hastings a week earlier and it’s likely to further increase in Wellington for the final round on Saturday, November 23. There were close to 400 event entries from 215 athletes at the more central venue. This included 38 athletes in the 1500m (22 males and 15 females) with four heats required for both the men’s and women’s 200m. The Whanganui male team, still without the injured Jono Maples (hopefully back for the third meeting in Wellington), Travis Bayler (out until January) and returning tertiary students Lucas Martin and Nat Kirk not available until the final meeting, managed to come from the bottom of the table to fourth. In the women’s grades, we remained mid-table and will probably climb further with a stronger team in Wellington.

The Regional League caters for athletes of all abilities from young secondary school athletes through to Masters, allowing outstanding Masters athletes like Sally Gibbs solid competition alongside younger athletes such as Year 10 Toby Gill to record a personal best, even if at the tail of the big 1500m field.

Thomas Gowan had an outstanding afternoon with a personal best 400m, going under 52 seconds for the first time, stopping the clock at 51.52s. Later he stepped up to 800m, again setting a personal best with 2m 04.27s for seventh place behind Oliver Jones in sixth. Jones will be encouraged by his early season 2m 03.38s in preparation for his favoured 1500m. Gowan rounded off his afternoon by joining Whanganui High School teammate Damian Hodgson, and Samu Hermann and Oliver Jones from Whanganui Collegiate School, to win the 4 x 400m relay. Oliver Toohey, who has missed a fortnight’s training following an injury while playing for Whanganui Collegiate School’s sevens team, should be encouraged with his first sub 52s (52.58s) to finish third in the 400m.

The in-form Hodgson had another good meet and joined Gowan as one of two individual winners with a personal best performance over 300m, dipping under 40s for the first time (39.72s) and finishing fourth in the 200m with an outstanding last 50m to set a personal best 23.03s. Hodgson finished seventh in a strong 100m field with another personal best 11.55s into a headwind. He also ran in the winning 4 x 400m relay and the third-placed 4 x 100m relay.