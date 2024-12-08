“We had very complimentary comments from many people and clubs.”

Baker-Hogan gave credit to the key people – Gus Scott, Jacs Rush, Simon Walker and Des Lock – who made the event happen.

A jam-packed day of racing had some enthralling battles, with Baker-Hogan highlighting some of the Open Men’s races between Clifton and Aramoho.

One race that had spectators out of their seats was the Open Men’s single scull, which was narrowly won by Clifton’s Luke Brock.

In the Open Men’s coxless quadruple scull, Aramoho took revenge on Clifton RC. A tight race to the 1500 metre mark resulted in Aramoho holding a two-boat-length win as they crossed the 2km finish line.

The weather stayed fine, despite the wind picking up towards the end of the regatta.

Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club coach Axel Dickinson was proud of his crews' ability to keep motivated throughout the day and continue to build the positive culture.

“Every athlete in the club was able to win at least one race, which is a cool accomplishment and, as a whole, a good stepping stone for the rest of the season,” Dickinson said.

He was thankful the weather held off this year, after tarnishing the win in 2023.

“Last year we won convincingly but missed the last quarter of the schedule so it was really nice to see it all the way through, especially for those travelling clubs,” he said.

Blake Eaves of Blake Construction (from left), Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club captains Lauren Davies and William Herd, and Whanganui MP Carl Bates pose with the Jury Cup.

The rowers have a short turnaround as they make their way to Lake Karāpiro this weekend.

“We just want to get a feel for what the rest of the North Island is doing,” Dickinson said.

“For us, managing the logistics of it all would be a win in my eyes and any results is a bonus – it hopefully gives people a bit of a character chase as they smash back the Christmas pies over the break.”

All four Whanganui-based clubs will be back in action at the Lake Karāpiro Christmas Regatta on December 13-15.