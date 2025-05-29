Giving back to his club as new senior coach is long-time servant Slade Hay-Horton, one of three brothers to play Heartland Championship rugby.

Having made three reserve prop appearances for Steelform Whanganui in 2022, Hay-Horton has been sidelined since breaking his leg early in 2024.

“I’m not meant to play again. [But] I’m hoping to get back into it next year.”

Hay-Horton has joined Cyrus Paringatai in looking after a senior team that has many teenagers making their first forays in adult rugby.

“They’re just boys out of school and working shepherds and shearers. It’s hard here without having a school team – those young boys that are here, they keep the country clubs going.

“Sort of rebuilding, we got about four or five 17-year-olds playing for us, a few other players have gone up – we’re helping out the Prems at the moment, which is what Bs should be doing in every club.”

But for right now, sixth-placed Pirates (3-3) loom on the horizon at Spriggens Park.

“We’re hoping to tip them up, be good for these young fellas,” said Hay-Horton.

“We’re heading there with a young team this week, but I’ve got full confidence we’ll give it a good nudge.

“Dale [Akuhata], he’s our lock and flanker, probably our top player, he’s having to go up [to Premier] this week.”

First-five Taylor Transom has plenty of Premier and Senior experience, having landed three crucial kicks against Hunterville.

“Still good to have the likes of Tane Martin around, his nephew’s there and only 17 [Taylor Hay-Martin], a prop too and going awesome for us at the moment,” said Hay-Horton.

Draw

May 31, 1pm kickoffs unless noted (times subject to change):

Pirates vs Taihape, Spriggens Park; Border vs Ruapehu, Dallison Park; Kaierau vs Marist Celtic, Country Club; Counties vs Utiku Old Boys, Macnab Domain (2pm); Marist Knights vs Hunterville, Spriggens Park (2.35pm).

Women’s competition

It’s another big game in the Tasman Tanning Women’s competition as home team Byfords Construction Taihape and Silks Audit Rātana battle again at Memorial Park in what is now a crucial match for home semifinal contention.

Due to the inverting of the draw from the first round, Rātana have had a tough few weeks facing both Taihape and the unbeaten AGC Training Marist Clovers in repeat fixtures, and came as close as anyone to finally toppling the Clovers in the Pa on Saturday, beaten 37-32.

Both sides scored six tries, so it was ultimately goal kicking which proved the difference – Marist winger Alice Ireton and even skipper Sosoli Talawadua at hooker combining for two conversions and a penalty.

Marist centre Awatere McLean-Wanoa scored a hat-trick of tries, with the rest coming from Talawadua, winger Meilini Meo and Kaierau import at flanker Samara Pahl-Long.

For Rātana, try-scorers included wingers Carrie Rennie and Aromea Fox, fullback Armani Martin, flanker Hayley Gabriel and reserve Lee Arna Nepia, while first-five Mia Maraku added one conversion.

Two narrow losses in a row leave Rātana seven points behind Taihape, who picked up a big 61-0 win over Hunterville at Memorial Park.

Fullback Brooklyn Walker scored four tries, with other backline scorers including first-five Trassina Hooper and skipper Taylah Barrett.

Forwards tries came from lock Martha Broughton, flanker Phoebe Huxtable and No8 Paige Pearce.

Cementing their place in the Top 4 were Heidi Macaulay Realty Bulls with a 103-5 win over the returning Marton Queenbeez at Bulls Domain.

Scoring 17 tries with three players combining to convert nine of them, Bulls moved eight points clear on the table from Hunterville, who they will host tonight to see if they can make a four-game sweep of the fifth and sixth-place teams.

It was still great to see the Queenbeez back on the field after their default to Marist, who they will now take on at Cooks Gardens tonight.

Draw

May 30: Marist vs Marton, Cooks Gardens, 6.30pm; Bulls vs Hunterville, Bulls Domain, 6.30pm; Taihape vs Rātana, Memorial Park, 7.30pm.