“Their season has built to this moment and so have ours, and they’ll be looking to get one over us, especially after losing on fulltime.

“We’re up for the challenge, whether it’s do-or-die for them or not, it’s always a hard game at the Pa.

“Especially when we play them, they seem to grow another leg.”

Similar to Kaierau, and in fact all teams, Taihape have been working through injuries, the biggest loss being representative lock Peter-Travis Hay-Horton, whose broken foot will keep him out for the rest of the club season, while 2024 NZ Heartland XV utility back Tyler Rogers-Holden has had a hamstring issue.

“We’re not going to rush him, especially because Ryan [Karatau] did a good job for us, but we know how big this game’s going to be, not just for our season but Rātana’s as well,” said Bourke.

“We’ve got a few guys back; guys we can rely on that just weren’t available last week.”

Others have stepped up, Bourke praising the efforts of prop and 2025 skipper Hoani Woodhead.

“I think we always knew he would always be a captain at our club, depending on who else was there.

“We think he’s a natural leader, he leads by doing and when he does have to talk to the boys about anything to do with the game, or anything that he needs to say, they definitely respect him and listen, which is why we thrust him there.”

First-five Chad Whale celebrated his 21st birthday back at the Taihape clubrooms after helping his team lift the shield last Saturday, and will need to be a steady hand again in the Pa.

“He’s going really, really well for us. He’s starting to step into that team-managing type role.

“He’s just grown leaps and bounds, the reason why he’s made the wider Whanganui squad.”

Draw

June 7, 2.35pm kickoffs

Rātana vs Taihape, Pa; Marist vs Kaierau, Spriggens Park.