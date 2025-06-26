Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Sponsored Stories

Whanganui club rugby: Marist Knights ready for playoffs after strong season

By Jared Smith
Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

Marist Knights head into the senior quarterfinals with an 8-1 record this season. Photo / Kate Belsham, Ivy Digital

Marist Knights head into the senior quarterfinals with an 8-1 record this season. Photo / Kate Belsham, Ivy Digital

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

Despite another excellent Tasman Tanning Senior regular season winning record with victories by massive scorelines, the Forest 360 Marist Knights are well aware that, come playoffs, past form goes out the window.

In their sophomore season of 2024, the Knights seemed invincible heading into

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sponsored Stories

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sponsored Stories