“The boys are just a bit wiser and more mature, and hopefully they’re more prepared for finals footy, for the pressure and making the right choices at the right times – I think they’ve learned a lot.
“We’ve picked up a few new Fijian boys from our forestry, which has been good, but otherwise it’s essentially the same group.
“The Matariki weekend [break] was brilliant, I think a lot of teams would have welcomed that; even though the season was shorter, it was still tough.”
A forward pack with veteran prop Raponi Tofa up front contains talented loose forwards Isaac Jordan and Lucas Reardon, along with lock Louis Devine.
In the backs, first-five Chris Ferguson looks to free up opportunities for outsides Kuliasi Ligaitamana and Epeli Delasau, while fullback Joey Devine has been a prolific points scorer.
Quarter-final draw
June 28, 1pm kickoffs unless noted (times subject to change):
Counties vs Utiku Old Boys, Macnab Domain; Marist Knights vs Hunterville, Spriggens Park; Marist Celtic vs Pirates, City College; Ruapehu vs Border, Rochfort Park.