Marist Knights head into the senior quarterfinals with an 8-1 record this season. Photo / Kate Belsham, Ivy Digital

Despite another excellent Tasman Tanning Senior regular season winning record with victories by massive scorelines, the Forest 360 Marist Knights are well aware that, come playoffs, past form goes out the window.

In their sophomore season of 2024, the Knights seemed invincible heading into the Top 8 with a perfect 11-0 campaign.

However, both quarter-final and semifinal opponents Rātana Brotherhood and Kelso Hunterville gave them a fright at Spriggens Park and, in their first trip to Cooks Gardens, the Knights could not crack a rugged Utiku Old Boys, who won the title 12-10.

With an 8-1 record and preparing to meet Hunterville again in Saturday’s quarter-finals, coach Sean Ferguson did not see any reason to change tactics this year – it’s more about being conditioned for big games.