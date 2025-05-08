Therefore, both Marist and Border need their first on-field win, given Byfords Readi-Mix Taihape will pocket five points on their break this weekend, while the undefeated Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau travel to the Pa to meet Rātana in what should be an absolutely barnstorming Barracks Challenge Shield match due to the talent in both backlines.
The other big incentive for the Spriggens game is the inter-club Jake Alabaster Memorial Shield, named for the young utility forward who played for both clubs before passing away in 2017, aged 24.
Since its introduction in 2018, Marist have held the shield only twice, the last time being when they defeated Border in the first round of games in the 2019 season, 27-25.
There have been chances – none better than the first-round games last year when a very understrength Marist travelled to Dallison Park and played above themselves, before Border first-five Tyrone Albert slotted a penalty with less than one minute left for a 32-29 win.
Their veterans, like redoubtable prop Renato Tikoisolomone, outside back Tom Symes and lock Jack Hodges, are the surviving front-line players from the last era where Marist could beat Border semi-regularly, before the Waverley club started their magnificent five-straight championship run.
Star midfielder Alekesio Vakarorogo was injured for the Rātana game but Border have been well-served by their other Fijian backs Silio Waqalevu and Rusiate Lalanabaravi – the latter doing some awesome offloads to set up winger tries.
Marist have very few front-liners left from the 2018-19 seasons. Their success hinges on the efforts of play-makers Daniel Kauika and Wiremu Morgan, and a strong loose-forward trio in Samu Kubunavanua, Brett Joyes and Jayden Lower.
Draw
May 10, 2.35pm kickoffs
Marist vs Border, Spriggens Park; Rātana vs Kaierau, Rātana Pa (Challenge Shield).