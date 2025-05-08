Border's star midfielder Alekesio Vakarorogo has been out with injury. Photo / Kate Belsham, Ivy Digital

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

The math is becoming clearer on who could get into the top positions on the Tasman Tanning Premier points table, and both Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist and Waverley Harvesting Border are hunting those spots on Saturday at Spriggens Park.

Both have yet to win a game on the field in the 2025 season; however, they have been credited with victories in what is now a five-team competition.

The withdrawal of the Marton side due to lack of numbers after the opening weekend, where they were beaten by Tāmata Hauhā Rātana, has created byes for each remaining team in the draw.

However, the byes will be officially recognised as five-point wins with a positive points differential equal to what Rātana achieved in the sole Marton game, so that the team from the Pa remains credited for that performance while keeping all other factors equal.