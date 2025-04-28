Coming out of the break, Taihape knew they needed to score first and after multiple phases pounding Kaierau’s line, the attackers finally outstripped defenders with second five Cyrus Tasi scoring out wide for 24-19.
A missed touch-finder from Taihape let Kaierau work swiftly back into the attacking 22m and, from close range, barnstorming prop Raymond Salu could not be stopped from scoring.
Again, Taihape would not lie down as Raukawa scored his second try under the posts for 31-26 with 15 minutes left and then the home side poured on the pressure.
But Kaierau absorbed it and from an attacking scrum, Robinson combined with winger Jordyn Turvey to get the ball back and score his double and what proved the match-winner.
There was better joy for home supporters in the senior competition as Bennett’s Taihape won the curtain-raiser with Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau 40-10.
In the 2024 grand final rematch, Forest 360 Marist Knights extracted considerable revenge with a 60-14 hammering of Utiku Old Boys.
Knights sit second on the table to McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu, who picked up a strong 53-12 away win over the previous side to beat Utiku in Seales Winslow Pirates.
Perhaps the most impressive result was at Macnab Domain as the rebuilding McCrea Scanning Counties held off a late comeback by Direct Connect Marist Celtic to win 31-27 and secure the Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield for the first time since 2019.
Kelso Hunterville rebounded from losing the shield to Celtic last week by beating Border 45-19.
Results
Tasman Tanning Premier
Whanganui Rugby Challenge Shield – Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau 38 (Ethan Robinson 2, Mason Johnson, Dakuitoga Ratu Natuquata, Manoa Saulala, Raymond Salu tries; Sheldon Pakinga 4 con) bt Byfords Read-Mix Taihape 26 (Hamuera Raukawa 2, Cyrus Tasi, Tyler Rogers-Holden tries; Chad Whale 2 con, Aaron Chapman con). HT: 24-12.
Tāmata Hauhā Rātana 43 (Brooklyn Herewini, Te Atawhai Mason, Bryant Galpin, Tawhiwhi Karaitiana, Kingi Edwards, Rangi Kui tries; Kui pen, 4 con, Herewini con) drew with Waverley Harvesting Border 43 (Patrick Rasomo 2, Peni Waqatabu, Silio Waqalevu, Rusiate Lalanabaravi, Tom Caskey tries, penalty try; Tyrone Albert 3 con). HT: 31-7 Border.
Tasman Tanning Senior
Spriggens Park: Forest 360 Marist Knights bt Utiku Old Boys 60-14.
Memorial Park: Bennett’s Taihape bt Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau 40-10.
Macnab Domain: Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield – McCrea Scanning Counties bt Direct Connect Marist Celtic 31-27.
Country Club: McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu bt Seales Winslow Pirates 53-12.
Hunterville Domain: Kelso Hunterville bt Border 45-19.
Tasman Tanning Women
Memorial Park: AGC Training Marist Clovers bt Byfords Construction Taihape 47-5.
Bulls Domain: Silks Audit Rātana bt Heidi Macaulay Realty Bulls 82-5.
Hunterville Domain: Hunterville bt Marton Queenbeez 106-0.