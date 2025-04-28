The Whanganui Rugby Shield is back with Kaierau after they beat Taihape 38-26.

Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau have picked up consecutive road wins over heavyweight Tasman Tanning Premier opponents and taken the Whanganui Rugby Challenge Shield back into their coffers for the first time since 2023.

Saturday’s 38-26 victory over five-time consecutive semifinal rivals Byfords Read-Mix Taihape had Kaierau get off to a strong start, with first lock Mason Johnson and then centre Ethan Robinson spinning through multiple tackles to score for 12-0 in 13 minutes.

Taihape hit back with a try in the corner from winger Hamuera Raukawa off a long pass from first five Chad Whale, but Kaierau’s new halfback, Dakuitoga Ratu Natuquata, formerly of Marton, took a quick tap on a penalty and again sliced through multiple tacklers for 19-5.

Representative fullback Tyler Rogers-Holden lifted the hosts when he recovered a loose pass and dummied through a gap, taking off to score, but again Kaierau reasserted themselves with fullback Adam Boult and first five Sheldon Pakinga linking with a nice passing combination to put winger Manoa Saulala over in the corner near halftime.