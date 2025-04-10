Against expectations, however, the young and fit Marist Knights did not go on to win the title in an undefeated campaign, as Utiku Old Boys secured the club’s first championship in over 30 years with a massive defensive effort seeing them home 12-10 in the final.

The Knights would dearly love to have that 80 minutes over again as a couple of their decisions on points-taking opportunities proved costly, but no doubt the still young side are eager to have another crack in their third season as a Whanganui Marist RFC team.

Once again, this year’s competition has retained the quarter-final format, as sides will look to confirm their spot in the Top 8 on June 28, with the Top 4 teams hosting the games before the semifinals on July 5 and the big dance at Cooks the following week.

In eyeing up the other contenders to Utiku’s title reign and the Knights’ natural favouritism, perennial contenders Hunterville can never be discounted.

A relatively new-look team last year on the rebuild from their 2009-2021 championship era, Hunterville lifted from an uneven start to come roaring home in the final rounds, winning and retaining the Challenge Shield, and eventually making their way to the semifinals, where they gave the Knights a real fright.

Taihape were the other semifinalists last year, springing a small upset in the quarter-finals when they upended their higher-placed neighbours in Ruapehu, returning to the grade after a season in Premier.

Those five teams could be the most likely contenders, but never sleep on the prospects of Marist Celtic, Pirates, Kaierau, Counties and Border to be dark horses that could run wild.

April 12, 1pm kickoffs (times subject to change):

Utiku Old Boys vs Pirates, Memorial Park; Marist Knights vs Counties, Kaierau Country Club; Border vs Kaierau, Dallison Park; Marist Celtic vs Hunterville (Challenge Shield), Spriggens Park; Ruapehu vs Taihape, Rochfort Park.

Women’s competition

It will be a new-look and inter-district Tasman Tanning Women’s competition that kicks off under lights at Cooks Gardens on Friday night.

In its third year, the expansion of the competition has continued, especially in the Rangitīkei District, as a brand new side out of a traditional WRFU Senior Men’s powerhouse club has been formed, while a proud Manawatū-based club will also join the scene to create a six-team competition.

This is a continual increase for the grade from the four foundation squads in the inaugural campaign and five sides last year.

The new-look Hunterville Women will aim to add to the legacy of their club’s men’s team, which won an extraordinary nine championships from 2009-2021.

Their squad is understood to be a mix of local talent and players travelling from nearby Taihape and Marton to create the squad, as WRFU development officer Sosoli Talawadua spent Wednesday evening at their training session to run a scrum clinic.

Appropriately, the new team will kick off the new season when they take on sophomore squad, the Rātana Wahine, on Saturday.

Introduced last year as part of the 100th anniversary celebrations held by their club in the Pa, Rātana impressed by finishing third in the competition, beaten by eventual champions Taihape in the semifinals.

After winning an extra-time thriller at Cooks Gardens last year over defending champions Marist to lift their inaugural trophy, Taihape begin their campaign at home against the other remaining foundation team in the Marton Queenbeez on Friday night.

Very popular among their fellow women’s club teams for their enthusiasm and sportsmanship, the Queenbeez would dearly love to get victory No 1 in their third season.

Taihape, naturally, will be eyeing up original champions Marist, who were gutted to lose that amazing final 37-34 after a 13-try thriller in July 2024.

But first, Marist has a unique first-up match on Saturday afternoon at Cullinane College, as they will be taking on Manawatū Rugby’s Bulls RSC.

This is another new-look team which has come out of one of New Zealand’s oldest clubs, as Bulls will celebrate their 150th anniversary next year, and have a proud history of playing in the early Rangitīkei and Whanganui men’s club competitions.

It is understood the side is reinforced with players from nearby Feilding Old Boys RFC, with the squad attracted to the opportunity the Whanganui competition offers, with regular Friday evening games freeing up weekend family commitments.

Unfortunately, the competition has to say goodbye to their other foundation team, as the 2023 finalists in the Kaierau Women have had to fold for this year because of a lack of player numbers.

It is understood the bulk of the available Kaierau players will join the Marist and Rātana squads.

Draw, April 11-12

April 11: Rātana v Hunterville, Cooks Gardens, 6.30pm; Taihape v Marton, Memorial Park, 7pm. April 12: Marist v Bulls, Cullinane College, 1pm.