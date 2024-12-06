Motorists on State Highway 4 Parapara will face delays of up to an hour next week. Photo / NZME

Delays of “up to an hour” can be expected on State Highway 4 Parapara Rd between Upokongaro and Raetihi next week.

Resurfacing work taking place from December 9-13 is unrelated to the ongoing repairs from damage caused by the 2015 flood and a major slip in 2019.

The resurfacing aimed to “boost the resilience of this road”, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi Manawatū-Whanganui and Taranaki journey manager Mike Dickson said.

On Monday to Wednesday, the road will be completely shut in both directions for hour-long periods between 8am and 6pm.

On Thursday and Friday, the work will allow a stop/go system, reducing expected delays to five to 10 minutes.