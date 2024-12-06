Advertisement
Works on State Highway 4 Parapara to cause delays of ‘up to an hour’

Motorists on State Highway 4 Parapara will face delays of up to an hour next week. Photo / NZME

Delays of “up to an hour” can be expected on State Highway 4 Parapara Rd between Upokongaro and Raetihi next week.

Resurfacing work taking place from December 9-13 is unrelated to the ongoing repairs from damage caused by the 2015 flood and a major slip in 2019.

The resurfacing aimed to “boost the resilience of this road”, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi Manawatū-Whanganui and Taranaki journey manager Mike Dickson said.

On Monday to Wednesday, the road will be completely shut in both directions for hour-long periods between 8am and 6pm.

On Thursday and Friday, the work will allow a stop/go system, reducing expected delays to five to 10 minutes.

Through the entire week, a speed limit of 30km/h will be in place.

Dickson asked motorists to avoid travel during this time if possible.

Darrell Hoskin, transport manager at Dave Hoskin Carriers, said the roadworks were “a bit of a double-edged sword”.

“We don’t like disruptions but our roads have got to be kept up to state as well.”

NZTA said roadworks often increased during summer due to the need for dry conditions. That meant all works were weather dependent and had the potential to be postponed at short notice.

AA Whanganui chairman Russell Cameron said the organisation applauded NZTA “on the initiative of getting this job done expeditiously”.

A significant closure of SH1 Desert Rd is taking place over summer, with the highway to be shut for repairs for about two months from January 13.

Cameron said the Parapara works were well-timed “in anticipation of massively increased traffic due to the two-month closure of SH1”.

Updates on roadworks can be found at www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz or 0800 4 HIGHWAYS

