‘Working really hard’: Whanganui child immunisation rates rise amid disease outbreaks

Olivia Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Child immunisation rates have risen in Whanganui amid a whooping cough outbreak and nearby measles cases.

Whanganui child immunisation rates have risen in the last two reported quarters after falling to as low as 69% in July-September 2024.

Whanganui district’s child immunisation rate for 2-year-olds in the January to March quarter was 77.3%, up from 71.5% in October to December 2024.

The increase came

