The bridge replacement projected was finished within budget and ahead of schedule.

The bridge replacement projected was finished within budget and ahead of schedule.

Erni’s Bridge on Kauarapaoa Rd in rural Whanganui has been replaced at a cost of just under $2 million.

Whanganui District Council transport manager Mark Allingham said it crossed a deep ravine over Kauarapaoa Stream and was a crucial piece of infrastructure.

“It provides the only access to Kauarapaoa Rd when the lower culvert at the start of the road washes out – as we saw in the December 2021 rainfall events,” he said.

“The bridge is a vital link for rural residents, as well as for trucks transporting logs from Kauarapaoa Rd forestry blocks to Whanganui distribution hubs and beyond.”

Emmetts Civil Construction undertook the work, which was finished within budget and ahead of schedule.