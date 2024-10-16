Advertisement
Work complete on fast-tracked bridge replacement in rural Whanganui

The bridge replacement projected was finished within budget and ahead of schedule.

Erni’s Bridge on Kauarapaoa Rd in rural Whanganui has been replaced at a cost of just under $2 million.

Whanganui District Council transport manager Mark Allingham said it crossed a deep ravine over Kauarapaoa Stream and was a crucial piece of infrastructure.

“It provides the only access to Kauarapaoa Rd when the lower culvert at the start of the road washes out – as we saw in the December 2021 rainfall events,” he said.

“The bridge is a vital link for rural residents, as well as for trucks transporting logs from Kauarapaoa Rd forestry blocks to Whanganui distribution hubs and beyond.”

Emmetts Civil Construction undertook the work, which was finished within budget and ahead of schedule.

The old bridge had been deteriorating rapidly and had reached the end of its economic life, Allingham said.

The replacement project was fast-tracked last year, with funding reallocated from Wakefield St Bridge in Whanganui East.

He said forestry trucks had to take a 40-minute detour during construction.

“With heavy truck use and wet winter weather, damage inevitably occurred along the detour route while the bridge was out of action.

“I’m pleased to say repairs to the detour route will be funded by Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency [NZTA], with the council recently receiving an extra $250,000 for drainage, resurfacing and repairs along the affected route.”

NZTA also provided 60% of the funding for the bridge replacement.

Allingham said now it had reopened, pressure would come off other roads in the area and “we can get on with repairing small slips that occurred along sections of the detour route”.

“This gives us a great final outcome – an upgraded bridge and a more resilient transportation network to benefit both residents and industry in the Kauarapaoa area.”

Work on a culvert replacement 13km below Erni’s Bridge was expected to begin early next year but the road would remain open.

