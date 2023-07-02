Councillor Rob Vinsen says there has been discussion in the public as to whether the current pedestrian bridge is safe to cross. Photo / Bevan Conley

Funds of $1 million are being reallocated to the Aramoho Pedestrian Bridge after an engineer’s report revealed it was in urgent need of replacement.

The pedestrian bridge runs alongside the rail track on the Aramoho Railway Bridge.

The Aramoho project has a budget of $1.2m but the cost upon completion is expected to be around $2.2m.

The shortfall will be made up by funds from the Whanganui City Bridge clip-on project, allowing Aramoho to be completed by July next year.

Whanganui District Council transport manager Damien Wood told the operations and performance committee it was another project where the council had suffered “some pretty serious cost fluctuations”.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency provided $720,000 - 60 per cent of the original budgets - to both bridge projects through its Low Cost, Low Risk programme.

“They have indicated support for the approach here, given they are both in the same funding category - for walking and cycling,” Wood said.

His report said community feedback on the condition of the existing Aramoho pathway surface had been unfavourable, with the public wanting it upgraded to meet their current needs.

The bridge was not suitable for mobility scooters or bidirectional wheeled vehicle movements as there was insufficient width for passing.

Failure to undertake the project now would result in the continued degradation of the pavement surface and act as a barrier to some active transport users, the report said.

“Delays to the completion of the project will result in higher future project delivery costs.”

The bridge has an estimated user count of 126,600 per year but, according to Wood’s report, the surface and structure do not meet all of Waka Kotahi’s safety specifications.

Councillor Rob Vinsen said there had been a lot of public discussion as to whether the current pedestrian bridge was currently safe to go across “given you can actually see the water in places”.

Wood said the information he had received showed it was still safe for use.

“If it wasn’t, we would have been in front of you a lot earlier on to seek immediate action to make sure it was safe.

“This is a complete replacement of the pedestrian way. This is a new clip-on facility. Anything that has to go through KiwiRail is very well-engineered.”

KiwiRail, which owns the bridge, must sign off on the design.

“We’ve already got a detailed design for this project that we’ve submitted to KiwiRail and they are currently going through the review process,” Wood said.

“They are supportive of the upgrade and we are working collaboratively with them to get it done ASAP.”

He said there had been no indication from KiwiRail that it planned to replace the entire bridge any time soon.

Councillor Peter Oskam said the accessway on one side of the bridge was steep and asked whether addressing that was part of the design.

“It’s great to have a safe bridge but if it’s unsafe to get to it, it really defeats the purpose.”

Wood said it wasn’t but the current design allowed for options to be considered in the future.

The project was now at the registration of interest stage, he said.

“We’ve had a good-to-high level of interest from the construction community on delivering the project.”

As a result of the reallocation, the City Bridge project will only be able to reach the concept design stage.

“That will enable us to engage with the community and with stakeholders and enable us to form a far better position around the value of that project,” Wood said.

Erni’s Bridge on Kauarapaoa Rd has also been fast-tracked for replacement due to rapid deterioration, with funding reallocated from Wakefield St Bridge in Whanganui East.

Wood said contractors were ready to do the last of the geotechnical work at Erni’s Bridge and the project would go out for tender before the construction season starts this year.