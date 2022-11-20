The popularity of the Upokongaro cycle and pedestrian bridge is part of the reason the Whanganui District Council made the construction of a public toilet in the settlement a priority. Photo / NZME

Construction of a public toilet block in Upokongaro has officially begun.

Whanganui District Council contractors began construction of the toilet block following a blessing of the site by local hapū last week.

“We’re grateful for the ongoing relationship with local hapū Ngā Paerangi that has made the installation of this community facility possible, and the council also appreciates the involvement of the Upokongaro community,” property operations manager Sandra Woodhead said.

The facility became a priority project for the council due to anticipated growth in visitor numbers to the village through the popularity of the Mountains to Sea Cycle Trail and the Upokongaro cycle and pedestrian bridge.

The toilet block will be built on open land near the Upokongaro Memorial Hall.

It will be steel-framed with a reinforced concrete base and a fibre cement exterior, with an awning, privacy screens and two bicycle racks to be installed.

To service the new facility, a 20,000-litre biowaste holding tank will be installed underground behind the block and a 25,000-litre water supply tank will be placed behind the hall.

Woodhead said following the completion of the block, the surrounding area would be developed with plantings and more cycle racks.

“The council held a community day at the site of the new facility in July this year to get feedback on possible enhancements to the area, and some of these ideas will be incorporated. We thank the Upokongaro community for their input.”

The construction of the block is expected to be completed in mid-December 2022 after which the facility will be officially opened.



