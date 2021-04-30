Work and Income Taihape customers first in line for improved service

Taihape's Work and Income centre will be the first in the region to have an upgraded service that is being rolled out around New Zealand. Photo / Liz Wylie

The Taihape Work and Income Service Centre is being upgraded to help make it work better for people who visit and people who work there.

The changes will include a more welcoming office and clients having more privacy when they talk with a case manager and there will be added security for clients, visitors and staff.

Dedicated employment spaces in front of house areas are also being created.

Taranaki King Country Whanganui Ministry of Social Development (MSD) regional commissioner Gloria Campbell said the changes had been tested and were already in some service centres in other parts of the country.

"We know that the environment in our centres plays a key role in the service we provide," Campbell said.

"We want people to find it easy to get the help they need.

"New layouts, furniture and fittings will include better privacy and there will be more flexibility and spaces to collaborate with partner organisations."

The Taihape service centre is the first in the MSD region of Taranaki, King Country and Whanganui to benefit from an upgrade, with others taking place this year.

Work will start on Friday, May 14. It will take about two weeks to complete, so the centre will temporarily close from Monday, May 17, to make it easier to get the work completed on time. It is hoped the centre will reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 1.

Campbell said people would continue to receive help.

"The centre is closed but services continue regardless. We found during lockdown that many people adjusted to accessing our services remotely and options such as the 0800 number and MyMSD give them greater flexibility."

People with existing appointments will be contacted by staff to ensure they receive the help they need.