Wonder Women: Winter Wonderfest has plenty on offer

Our sixth annual Winter Wonderfest kicked off on Saturday and there's plenty on offer over the coming week. The festival showcases women with skills and talents to share, with opportunities for learning, fun, and social connection. For a full programme, check out our Women's Network and Winter Wonderfest Whanganui Facebook pages, or drop me a line and I can email you one.

Friday, July 23

11.30am-1.30pm: Knitting - a new old hobby

Yarn is defined as spun thread used for knitting, weaving or sewing, OR a long story of adventure or incredible happenings. Never knitted before or an old hand, pull up a chair and let's play with yarn. Venue: Women's Network, 75 St Hill St. Koha welcome. Contact Rachel for more info or to RSVP 021 301 1537.

Saturday, July 24

10am-12.30pm: Needle felting + textile craft session

Come get your craft on. Learn the addictive medium of needle felting and explore embroidery and stitching with Taranaki textile artist Alice Cowdrey. Use sheep wool and a barbed needle to make a brooch, doll, or animal, and embellish your creations with embroidery and stitching. Venue: Women's Network. Cost $50, includes all materials. Bookings essential. Ph/txt Alice: 027 890 5042.

1pm-4pm: Astrotherapy

Learn how to increase self-knowledge and accelerate your growth with natal astrology and sacred plant medicine. Includes a customised native flower essence remedy. Venue: Women's Network. Cost $60. Please register by July 22, text Teresa 027 454 3585.

7pm: Rākanui - the full moon duets

An intimate musical concert of duets featuring piano, vocals, harmonies and taonga puoro (traditional Māori musical instruments) performed by Elizabeth de Vegt and Elise Goodge. Venue: Josephite Retreat Centre. Cost $15 + booking fee (includes refreshments). Tickets via the Royal Whanganui Opera House.

Sunday, July 25

1pm-2pm: Buddhist psychology

Learn what the Buddha taught about the mind and how this ancient wisdom can help us to alleviate suffering and realise our potential. Venue: Women's Network. Koha. For more info contact Teresa 027 454 3585.

3pm-5pm: Meditation workshop

Introduction to Anapanasati - Mindfulness of Breathing. Learn how to promote wellbeing and growth with this ancient meditation technique, which is the basis for modern mindfulness practices. Venue: Women's Network. Koha. For more info contact Teresa 027 454 3585.

Monday, July 26

10am-noon: Speaking from the heart

Carla Langmead is a health coach, fitness instructor and mentor. Let her take you on a journey to understanding your heart, and the ways in which this can transform your life experiences. Venue: Women's Network. Koha welcome.

Tuesday, July 27

6pm-7.30pm: Fempower

A safe discussion space to ask questions, share experiences, and explore what feminism means to you in 2021. Venue: Women's Network. Koha. RSVP womnet.whanganui@gmail.com

Wednesday, July 28

11am-1pm: Constituent drop-in clinic with Steph Lewis, MP for Whanganui

Stop by to meet Steph, share your concerns or ask questions. No appointment needed. Venue: Behind the Door On 4, State Highway 4, Ūpokongaro. Free. Ph (06) 348 1010 or email steph.lewismp@parliament.govt.nz

12.15-1pm: Intro to Falun Dafa

Falun Dafa, also known as Falun Gong, is a spiritual practice rooted in Buddhist tradition, consisting of two main components: self-improvement through the study of teachings, gentle exercises + meditation. Venue: Women's Network. Koha. Email Diana whanganuilotus@gmail.com