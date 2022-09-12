

What a week it has been on the world stage.

Amid the change in political leadership in England with the swearing-in of a new prime minister, and the last official duty of Her Majesty the Queen, the changing of the guard took on a different colour with the news of her passing only two days later.

We all knew it was inevitable as her remarkable reign marched on and so did the passing of time, but in some ways, with her constant presence, there seemed a sense that she would always be there. And so, here we are, in a collective state of reflection and grief, sharing in this global experience regardless of our political positioning about nationhood and colonisation, privilege and power.

There will be many that speak more profoundly than I about the contribution of Her Majesty as we take time to process what this means for us during this period of national and global mourning.

For me, having been born into a working-class English family, I grew up with parents and grandparents who actively demonstrated their admiration for the royal family. I have many royal souvenirs and trinkets to show for it.

I remember clearly my mother sharing her memories with me about the day that King George VI died, and how she and her young schoolmates clutched each other and cried for their beloved King. And in the same breaths, how they wondered about life with their new Queen.

Just five months shy of her 10th birthday, this was a profoundly ponderous time in the early life of my mother, and I was about the same age when she told me that story. I imagine that for us now, in this time of change and contemplation, it will be equally as ponderous as we imagine what lies ahead.

It is remarkable to me that the state funeral of Her Majesty will take place on a day that is steeped in history and legacy here. On Monday, September 19, Aotearoa New Zealand commemorates the 129th anniversary of Suffrage Day, a world-leading legacy for women's rights and democracy, as well as farewelling our Queen.

There are many parallels that can be drawn between the groundbreaking actions of the suffragists and the life of Queen Elizabeth II. Rewriting our understanding of leadership and steadfast service amongst them, and challenging the colonial norms of a "woman's place".

The suffragists dared to ride bicycles, the steed on which they would charge into battle, and Her Majesty rode horses and hunted, and with many of the young women who served in the Auxiliary Territorial Service during World War II she drove trucks and trained as a mechanic. Their steely resolve and determination to forge a world that could adapt to change remain as cornerstones of their service.

The suffragist legacy calls us to participate in our democratic duties, and that (and so much more) could also be said of the Queen. What we choose to do in upholding these legacies is entirely up to us.

One of the things that we can do to honour this notion of legacy, is to take an interest in the upcoming local government election. It is our civic right and privilege to do so.

Take the time to read the candidate information, attend candidate forums, and if you get the opportunity to chat in person, be brave to ask questions about the issues that are important to you locally. Elected representatives need to be reflective of our diverse community.

Whilst we might not always agree with the personal preferences of some candidates, it is important to think about what other skills and experience each candidate brings to the collective of the council table.

If we want our council to look like us as a community, then we need to ensure that we vote, and that we create more equitable opportunities in future for candidates to seek nomination.

The decisions that councils make, on our behalf, really do affect every aspect of our daily lives, from basic infrastructure to public amenities and services, and issues that will impact our collective futures such as mitigating the impact of climate change and addressing skills shortages.

The suffragists sacrificed much so that we could all have the right to vote. This is not something that I take for granted, and my hope is that you won't either.