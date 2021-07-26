Wonder Women: Still time to get involved in Winter Wonderfest

The first week and a half of the Winter Wonderfest has been rocketing along with truly diverse women sharing their skills, talents, and creative loves. Everyone needs opportunities to shine and that's what this festival is all about. There's still time to get involved if you haven't managed to connect with a festival event yet. Running through until Saturday, here's what's going on.

Thursday, July 29

3.30pm-4.30pm: Library Online

Find out how to get free access to books, movies, audiobooks, magazines and newspapers through our library apps at Whanganui District Library. Venue: Davis Library. Free. Phone Rachel 027 211 4261 or email rachel@whanganuilibrary.com

5.30pm: Zumba with Kat (The Dancing Librarian)

Zumba is a fun, easy, safe and effective total body workout, suitable for all ages and levels of fitness. Come join the fun and find out for yourself. Venue: Women's Network, 75 St Hill St. Koha. RSVP to Kat, phone (06) 344 5872.

5.30pm: Women After 5 with Kristen Lunman, Fintech specialist and GM of Hatch

After significant business growth during the pandemic, Kristen will share key lessons learned: to build resilience in ourselves and our teams, how to survive uncertainty and move to a remote-first mindset. Venue: The Treasury hosted by The Burrow. $20 Chamber of Commerce member and $30 non-member. Bookings via the Chamber of Commerce https://whanganuichamber.net.nz/

7pm-8pm: Poetry Party

Celebrating the wise and whimsical words of women past and present. Come along to listen, and bring a poem if you would like to share. Light refreshments provided. Venue: Davis Library. Free. Contact Esther to RSVP: 027 228 9679 or esther@whanganuilibrary.com

Friday, July 30

5.30pm: Te Hā o te Mataora Wāhine - The Breath of the Feminine Life Cycle

Join Awa Puoro ki te Ao for a unique evening of viewing our cycles through the lens of the Maramataka (celestial calendar) and taonga puoro. Learn how these ancestral tools can help you to navigate your journey, no matter what your stage of life. Venue: Women's Network. Koha. RSVP to Elise: leeziebee@hotmail.com

6pm-8pm: Dungeons & Dragons Ladies' Night

Join us for The Price of Beauty, a 5th-level mystery adventure in which our party will try to have a relaxing vacation in the face of imminent threats. Expect an unravelling of mysteries and strange happenings. Venue: Gonville Library. Limited places. Register by email: Nicola@whanganuilibrary.com

Saturday, July 31

10am-1pm: Women's Retreat for Teens and Women

Featuring restorative yoga, make bath salts to take home or give away, nurture your intuitive guidance and connect with others. Venue: Women's Network. $15-$25 (what you can afford). Bookings essential. RSVP to Emma: embarkyoga@gmail.com

6.30pm: Film Screening - Ammonite

Director, Francis Lee 2020. R16 sex scenes and nudity. Drama biography romance (2hrs). In 1840s England, an infamous fossil hunter and a young woman sent to convalesce by the sea develop an intense relationship, altering their lives forever. Starring Academy Award winner Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan. Venue: Confluence, 28 Taupo Quay (Drews Ave entrance). $10. Phone (06) 281 3474 or view the ticket link at http://www.confluence.kiwi/cinema