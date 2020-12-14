Women's Network there to help now and all through the year

The festive season is fast approaching and the unexpected year that has been 2020 is nearing its end.

Going by many of my recent conversations, most folk are looking forward to kissing goodbye to this one and welcoming the possibilities and hope that comes with new year revolutions.

Time for much deep breathing, quiet reflection, and being a little more prepared to brace ourselves for any challenges that lie ahead. After a year that has brought much uncertainty and change, it's only natural that some of us may be feeling some fatigue as we count down the December days.

The last month has been particularly busy at the Women's Network with drop-ins, notably with women experiencing increased anxiety and stress responses in relation to various life challenges which appear magnified amid the end-of-year activities.

Our door is open for drop-in and appointments until this Friday if you or anyone you know needs to call in for a booster session before the festive break. We also have a stack of stuff to give away to spread some Christmas cheer.

Back in October I had the pleasure of being invited to attend an afternoon high tea event with the women of the Central Baptist Church who meet regularly as part of their Herspace collective.

In their desire to generously give to the community they had initiated a handbag project in which the ladies each donated a handbag jam-packed with self-care items and treats.

Their enthusiasm to make a difference to women resulted in around 50 handbags being donated to us so that we could gift these on. It has been a joy to give some away already, especially at a time when life has dealt some bumps and blows, with each of the recipients delighting in this act of kindness.

If you know a woman or whānau who could do with a break and a lift of love, drop me a line or call in and choose a handbag or two to gift on.

We also have a range of free period products in-house thanks to donations we receive throughout the year. This is something we have always provided as a women's organisation during our 35-year evolution and we'll continue to promote this as an important part of what we do with our community.

Period poverty has become much more topical and real over the last few years as women have started having more courageous conversations about our cycles. There are distinct links between menstrual health and mental health, among other things.

One way we can alleviate personal stress is by making period products more available. So, feel free to reach out if this is something we can do for you or someone you know because periods matter, and so do you. Period.

Amid all the regular business of talking with and cheerleading for women, I've been full throttle with festival planning. That's right, New Zealand's best (and only) women's fest is heading your way for revolution number 12 when La Fiesta rolls out from February 13 to March 13 right here in our awesome Whanganui town.

At this stage it's rocking along with around 85 events in the festival programme for 2021. This includes guests from the South Island and around the North, as well as a heap of lovely and loyal locals putting their hands up and stamping their feet to run festival events.

We have a bunch of new festival partners on board too! Keep your eyes on our Women's Network and La Fiesta social media pages for the festival guide coming soon. We'll have some fresh festival fare for you in the new year Midweek too!

While our team is taking time out from December 21 to January 5, online inquiries for information or support can be made over the festive break to our email, or via our Women's Network Whanganui Facebook and Instagram pages.

For anyone who wants to make a donation to a good cause this Christmas, our Givealittle page is always open for business with every dollar donated making a difference in the local lives of women and their whānau: Women's Network Whanganui - Givealittle