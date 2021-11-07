Whanganui's The Cheep Shop given new life after long-time manager retires

Volunteer Fiona Barlow put her hand up as new 'manager' of The Cheep Shop after the retirement of Ella Grant left the shop with an uncertain future. Photo / Bevan Conley

Volunteer Fiona Barlow put her hand up as new 'manager' of The Cheep Shop after the retirement of Ella Grant left the shop with an uncertain future. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Cheep Shop on Whanganui's Taupō Quay will reopen after a person has been found to replace longtime manager Ella Grant.

After 12 years of running the shop, Grant retired in August this year and the future of the second-hand shop was up in the air as there was no immediate replacement.

The week after Grant's retirement, the country went into Covid-19 level 4 lockdown, putting everything on the backburner for the time being.

The Cheep Shop raises funds for Bird Rescue Whanganui.

After seeing a post on Facebook about the shop closing because they couldn't find anyone, Fiona Barlow put up her hand to help out.

Barlow's work contract wasn't renewed after the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown and she has only been working casual shifts since then.

With a bit of time on her hands, Barlow thought it was a good cause and wanted to help.

"I was finding it really difficult to find work in administration so I had a bit of free time and I thought it was better to be doing something than just sitting at home.

"For the last couple of weeks, we have just been tidying up and making it all sectional and neat."

They are still at their Taupō Quay premises for the time being, but Barlow said they may move to another building with easier access and more foot traffic.

She will meet with Volunteer Whanganui before the shop's opening, hoping to find some assistance so they can do a bit more around the shop and be open for more hours.

Barlow said Bird Rescue was a great cause and anything they could do to raise a bit of extra money would be "awesome".

"I think it is an amazing cause. I didn't realise how many birds come through the Rescue. She does some great work."

Barlow said she was happy that new items to sell were already being donated. When young supporters Ciarān, Rogan and Torrin heard the shop was reopening they had a cleanout and gave a large pile of toys.

The Cheep Shop will start adding items for sale to its new Facebook page when the shop is up and running.

The shop will reopen on Wednesday, November 10, with plans to be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 4pm and Saturdays 10am to 2pm.