“We believe that we are not coming to this empty-handed. The land is available, but there is equity within that land where capital can be raised.
“We are going to need further assistance. We are not a big commercial housing operator that just comes in and leaves. We live in the area, we care, we believe that the approach ... we are aiming for is mindful and that it will meet a need for our community.”
A master plan would now be formed to contribute to a pending business case.
“Once we are satisfied with the near-final draft, we will open that out to community stakeholder consultation,” Hipango said.