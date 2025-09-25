Geoff Hipango is excited about the progress made on his marae's housing project in Aramoho. Photo / NZME

In March, Hipango told the Chronicle that the marae wanted to provide ample green space and areas that connected people, to reflect Aramoho’s strong horticulture community.

The plans have reflected this wish, with playing fields, community gardens and food forests included, made possible by strategic road planning.

“Road access is critical, and it is critical that we have some synergy [with the council] in points of access,” Hipango said.

The plans include altering the existing man-made culvert so it can divert water to reduce flooding concerns.

The nearby Lucknow St and Burmah St have had issues with flooding over the years.

“It is a man-made culvert that has just been placed there, and I think the bending of it opens up potential for further building and makes it a much better feature,” Hipango said.

“It will also address some of the flooding concerns from that part of our community neighbourhood - we need to be responsible in factoring that in.”

Hipango believed this project would serve the community well.

“We are excited because the marae has land trust and land share that can be utilised to address some of the concerns the Whanganui District Council has in terms of housing shortage.

“We believe that we are not coming to this empty-handed. The land is available, but there is equity within that land where capital can be raised.

“We are going to need further assistance. We are not a big commercial housing operator that just comes in and leaves. We live in the area, we care, we believe that the approach ... we are aiming for is mindful and that it will meet a need for our community.”

A master plan would now be formed to contribute to a pending business case.

“Once we are satisfied with the near-final draft, we will open that out to community stakeholder consultation,” Hipango said.

“We need to have a good overview of it ourselves, but we will definitely bring the community in.”

After community consultation and the completion of the master plan, the cost of the project could be calculated.

“We have just got to keep plodding on,” he said.

Fin Ocheduszko Brown is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.