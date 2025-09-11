“I absolutely love this place, and I want to see it thrive.”

Hipango is kaitiaki of Te Ao Hou Marae and a trustee for Ngā Tāngata Tiaki, the Whanganui River post-settlement governance entity.

He said the council has a critical role in shaping economic and social development, particularly in housing and services that support wellbeing.

The district needs diverse housing options, including social and elder-friendly housing, tiny homes and eco-villages.

“Building community is another aspect. How do we create housing and engaged communities to live there?”

He said local bureaucracy should be eased to allow housing development within the next couple of years, while council enables private-sector investment and champions initiatives like home heat pumps, energy efficiency and upgrading homes and flats.

Hipango also wants to strengthen educational and career pathways.

“We have a UCOL that is being challenged as to whether it really serves Whanganui’s needs. We need to ask what our responsibility is to create opportunities here in Whanganui.”

He sees local autonomy as vital to supporting residents’ futures.

“No-one likes to be told from the outside how to do things. I like to be Whanganui-centric and have community voice.

“I look after Te Ao Hou marae. I’ve seen the world come through the gates – local, regional, national. I’ve seen the power of connection, of bridging gaps, whanaungatanga, relationship-building, and I’m excited about it.

“Communities have more power than they realise and that needs to be activated.”

Hipango is keen to emphasise the economic and cultural contributions Māori have made to Whanganui, and points to the steady growth of the $80 million river settlement redress.

“We’re growing prosperity, what I would call mokopuna wealth. If we’re looking at local investment, that’s a contribution into community. It’s something we should be excited about.”

Hipango said he wants to bring long-term thinking to council.

“This is the heart of Māori thinking. We don’t think in three-year electoral cycles. The saying is that you plant a tree knowing that you’re not going to benefit from its shade, but a future generation will.

“We need to extend our vision to build the type of community that we can all participate in and want to live in. Prosperity for everyone. Our people, no different.”

With more than 30 years of experience in health, Hipango said he understands the vital role non-government organisations play in Whanganui.

“Council isn’t just about delivering services; it’s about enabling them.

“From health to education to social services … the council’s role is to feel the pulse of the community and make sure we have what we need to thrive.”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air