Shakespeare in the Park Whanganui has postponed the production of The Merry Wives of Windsor due to the weather. Photo / Karen Craig

Shakespeare in the Park Whanganui has postponed the production of The Merry Wives of Windsor due to the weather. Photo / Karen Craig

The Merry Wives of Windsor have an extra week to rest and rehearse after this week’s Shakespeare in the Park performances in Whanganui were postponed.

“Unfortunately it is very likely that rain will affect the Shakespeare production at the Bason Botanic Gardens this Thursday through Sunday,” Bason Botanic Gardens Trust Board chairman Terry Dowdeswell said.

“The production team therefore took the decision [on Tuesday] to postpone the event for one week. The Royal Whanganui Opera House will contact all ticketholders and those who are unable to attend on the revised dates will be given the option of a refund.”

Dowdeswell said at this stage there was a better weather forecast for next week and the performances had been rescheduled for Thursday to Sunday, March 2-5. Ticketholders can use their tickets on any of those days.

It is the second time this production of The Merry Wives of Windsor has been postponed after the pin was pulled in November 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Director Karen Craig said rescheduling was a big logistical exercise and it was fortunate the cast members were available for the new dates in March.

“You have to go back to all the cast, then back to the stage people and all the suppliers to say we’re thinking of postponing and are you available to help next week,” Craig said.

“Luckily all the cast are okay. The sound guy can’t do it but the lighting guy can and he’s going to run the sound. Harrisons Hiremaster have found enough toilets for us. Some of the volunteers aren’t available next week but others are who couldn’t do it this week.

“It gives people extra time to buy tickets and they’re totally interchangeable so if you had a ticket for this Thursday but can’t go next Thursday, you can use it on any other day as we don’t have allocated seating.”

The production’s crew includes 18 cast members, four sound and lighting technicians, two props people, plus a stage manager, backstage helper and set designer, as well as people helping with recycling, toilets and security.

While it was disappointing to have to postpone after they had held the dress rehearsal, it gave the cast an opportunity to have a much-needed rest before rehearsals resumed on Sunday, Craig said.

Shakespeare in the Park is now scheduled for 7.30pm on March 2, 3 and 4, and 2pm on March 5. Tickets are available from the Royal Whanganui Opera House.