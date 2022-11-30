The building once served as Whanganui's library. Photo / NZME

The building once served as Whanganui's library. Photo / NZME

A special general meeting has been called to discuss the future of Whanganui’s Repertory Theatre building.

Theatre restoration chair Beverley Pearce said it had “good bones” but work needed to be done to preserve it.

“We need a mandate from our members to continue and we’re looking for that mandate support from the performing sectors here in Whanganui and the community in general,” Pearce said.

“Do you want this theatre building to survive?”

It is owned by the Whanganui District Council, which is currently undertaking a business case for its restoration.

A conservation report on the Repertory Theatre was prepared by Drawingroom Architecture & Interiors and presented in December last year.

It stated that while the building had been “valiantly supported” by the Repertory Incorporated, it was a tired and dated facility that struggled to be fit for purpose.

When assessed against current standards, it fell short of meeting modern heating, hygiene, safety and comfort standards.

The report concluded that the theatre was a long-standing and valuable heritage and cultural asset to Whanganui, containing some areas of architectural heritage interest.

“We believe a restoration and revitalisation programme should be undertaken”.

Pearce said the business case would be built around four criteria - financial, artistic, relevance, and community.

“We want feedback on all of those from the community.

“All the information we gather will be fed right back to the council, and we are hoping they come to the meeting as well.”

Council chief executive David Langford said there was no budget in its long-term plan (2021-2031) to restore the building.

However, it had committed to working with the theatre group in preparing the business case.

“That work has not yet started because it will be part of putting together the long-term plan for 2024-2034,” Langford said.

“It’s early days and we’re only just getting started. We’ll go through the process and see if there’s a good case for us to invest ratepayer money in that particular building.”

The building at 4 Ridgway Street was built in 1882 and served as the city’s original library.

“Does it need work? Yes,” Langford said.

“Where does it sit on the council’s overall priority list, when we’ve got other buildings and other things our community wants us to do?

“That is what the business case is designed to do - to see if it is worth investing in.”

Pearce said the building had one of two futures.

“It’s either going to fall down or be pulled down because of its age and state or it’s going to be restored.

“This is pretty black and white.”

At this stage, she didn’t know how much the restoration would cost.

The bank behind the theatre is pushing against its back wall, but that is due to be repaired next year as part of council upgrades to the Pukenamu/Queens Park area.

“Now we need the public to tell us if they want this building to live on,” Pearce said.

“This is a historic community theatre, and they are our community.”

The special general meeting will be held at the theatre at 5.30pm on Wednesday, December 7.

The building’s conservation report can be found by visiting www.repertorytheatre.co.nz.



























































